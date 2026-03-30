President Ruto Acknowledges Gachagua Family Petition, Pledges Support in Inheritance Dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 30 – President William Ruto has acknowledged a petition filed by the family of Nderitu Gachagua over alleged disinheritance, pledging government support to help the family recover its rightful share.

The Head of State said the government would intervene to ensure justice and protection of vulnerable family members, particularly dependents who may have been unfairly excluded.

Ruto emphasized the importance of safeguarding the rights of widows and children in inheritance disputes, noting that no Kenyan should be denied their lawful entitlement.

He assured the family that relevant state agencies would assist in the recovery process and ensure the matter is handled fairly and transparently.

The petition centers on claims that the late Nderitu Gachagua’s family was disinherited, with allegations touching on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

While details of the dispute remain subject to legal processes, the case has drawn public attention due to its political links and implications on succession rights.

Over the weekend, Gachagua publicly confronted President William Ruto over alleged interference in his family affairs, urging the Head of State to focus on national priorities rather than personal matters.

During a two-day tour of Kirinyaga County, the former Deputy President expressed frustration over what he described as the president’s meddling, particularly claims that he altered his brother’s will and disinherited him in an ongoing inheritance dispute.

Gachagua instead called on President Ruto to prioritize revitalizing the economy, which he said is in a dire state, and to address the pressing need for effective governance.