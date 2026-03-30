Mudavadi Appears Before Senate Over Nairobi–National Government Deal

NAIROBI, Kenya 30 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is appearing before the Senate Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations, which is currently reviewing the Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement between Nairobi City County and the National Government.

The appearance follows the signing of the agreement by President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on February 18, 2026.

The agreement covers key sectors, including water, sewerage, roads, housing, transport, street lighting, and waste management.

In his submission, Governor Sakaja stated that the partnership with the national government is focused on improving service delivery, strengthening governance, and ensuring Nairobi functions effectively for all residents.

The team has been given a 24-month mandate to reclaim Nairobi’s stature as the “Green City in the Sun” — clean, organized, secure, and globally competitive.