KWS Kills Two Elephants Following Fatal Human–Wildlife Conflicts in Kajiado West

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 24-Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has taken down two elephants in Kajiado West after the animals were linked to multiple fatalities in the area within a week.

The latest incident occurred on December 23, when a 40-year-old resident was killed in Ikiroti, according to locals.

Earlier in the week, the same elephants were implicated in the tragic death of Ms. Eunice Kuria Maora, a 35-year-old Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) teacher from Lairupa Village.

In a statement, KWS expressed deep sorrow over the incidents, extending condolences to the victims’ families, colleagues, and the broader Lodokilani community.

“We mourn this painful loss alongside her family, colleagues, learners, and the community, and extend our heartfelt condolences during this time of profound grief,” the agency said.

KWS said it responded immediately to the emergencies, coordinating with partner agencies and taking lawful measures to prevent further loss of life.

The agency added that it is also intensifying efforts to support affected families and strengthen human–wildlife conflict mitigation strategies.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety of residents while promoting peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife.

Residents in Kajiado West have increasingly raised concerns over frequent elephant movements into human settlements, a challenge that has heightened the urgency of robust conflict management measures in the region.

Kajiado County has long been a hotspot for human–wildlife conflict due to its proximity to major wildlife ecosystems, including Amboseli and Tsavo, and the migratory routes that elephants follow.

Residents have reported frequent crop raids and property destruction by wildlife, particularly during dry seasons when animals search for water and pasture. Loss and fragmentation of traditional migratory corridors have increased the frequency of dangerous encounters.

Local leaders have repeatedly called on KWS and other authorities to implement proactive measures to contain wildlife before they enter settlement areas.

“The challenge is ongoing; elephants and other wildlife regularly stray into villages, farms, and homesteads, putting lives and livelihoods at risk,” a community elder in Ikiroti said.

The government has been disbursing compensation to victims of human–wildlife conflicts, but delays in payments and reporting mechanisms have frustrated many families.

KWS said it remains committed to ensuring timely response and support for affected communities while promoting peaceful coexistence.

As authorities investigate these recent fatalities, Kajiado residents are urged to remain vigilant and adhere to safety advisories issued by KWS and local administration, particularly during periods when seasonal changes intensify wildlife movements.