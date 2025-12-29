Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The remarks come amid escalating accusations against Kenyatta by a section within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), which claims the former president is using insiders to undermine the 20-year-old political outfit/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kuria scolds Matiangi’s silence amid assault on Uhuru by Ruto allies

Moses Kuria questions Fred Matiangi and Jeremiah Kioni’s silence as ODM leaders accuse former President Uhuru Kenyatta of meddling in party affairs, warning of an internal “war” in January.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 29 — Former presidential economic adviser, Moses Kuria, has criticized Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and MP Jeremiah Kioni for their perceived silence amid attacks on former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a social media post, Kuria questioned why the two leaders had not spoken out as a faction of ODM top brass directed sharp criticism at the retired president, accusing him of attempting to weaken the party.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“In the wake of the unfair onslaught on Uhuru Kenyatta by Gladys Wanga, John Mbadi, Peter Kaluma and Junet Mohamed, where are Fred Matiangi and Jeremiah Kioni?” Kuria asked.

The remarks come amid escalating accusations against Kenyatta by a section within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), which claims the former president is using insiders to undermine the 20-year-old political outfit.

Over the weekend, top ODM leaders, including Party Chairperson Gladys Wanga, publicly accused Kenyatta of covertly meddling in party affairs.

“We want to tell President Uhuru Kenyatta that we are friends, but we will not accept you using moles to destabilize the ODM party,” Wanga said.

Meanwhile, Minority Whip Junet Mohamed alleged external interference in ODM’s internal processes, warning that January would mark a “war” to remove what he described as party rebels.

Junet also claimed some party members were “on the payroll” of the retired president.

The accusations are part of an ongoing internal struggle within ODM, which is facing perhaps its biggest test since its formation two decades ago.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM-UDA deal in January: Raila party seeks early union with Ruto

A senior official has called for a central committee meeting in January to ratify the proposed coalition pact with President William Ruto’s UDA.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga to lead movement against Ruto’s plan to scrap term limits

Retired Chief Justice David Maraga accuses the UDA government of plotting to amend the Constitution to extend President William Ruto’s term, warning of threats...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Seventh ballot: Will Ruto risk a referendum vote in 2027?

Ahmednasir warns Kenya’s proposed seventh ballot could unify opposition and complicate President Ruto’s 2027 re-election strategy, sparking legal and political debate.

5 hours ago

Top stories

MP Zaheer Jhanda Urges Kalonzo, Matiang’i, and Karua to Rethink 2027 Presidential Bids

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 28- Nyaribari Chache Zaheer Jhanda has sparked fresh debate on the 2027 General Election after publicly urging several opposition figures to reconsider...

18 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto Confirms CBC Transition Ready, Warns Against Politicising Education

The President said the government had taken all necessary steps to guarantee a smooth start for students moving into senior school in January 2026.

23 hours ago

Kenya

Govt has allocated Sh44bn to Ensure Smooth Transition of 1.13 Million Students to Senior School – President Ruto

President Ruto assured parents and stakeholders that schools would access the funds before students report in January, ensuring no child is left behind.

23 hours ago

Top stories

Infotrak Poll: Ruto Leads Presidential Race if Election Were Held Today

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i ranked second with 13 per cent support, while Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka followed closely at 12...

24 hours ago

Kenya

Inside Cyrus Jirongo’s Final Business Push: Big Deals and Bold Moves

Former Nairobi County Clerk Philip Kisia offered rare insight into Jirongo’s last known business pursuits, describing him as a go-getter who refused to be...

2 days ago