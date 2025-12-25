KJSEA Grade 10 placement: How to review placement choice as deadline draws near

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 25 – As the transition to senior secondary school (Grade 10) draws near, parents and learners are being urged to check and, if necessary, revise school placements before the official review deadline of December 30, 2025.

The Ministry of Education has opened a seven‑day review window beginning Tuesday, December 23, to allow families to verify the placement of Grade 9 learners and request adjustments where necessary.

The review period follows the release of placement results after the inaugural Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), which was administered under new Competency‑Based Education (CBE) system. The results were published in mid‑December, with placements released on December 19, 2025.

Under the review system, parents and learners who feel that their child’s placement does not align with their preferences, performance, or selected academic pathway can raise concerns through their junior school head teachers or at Ministry of Education sub‑county and county offices.

The Ministry says the automated process guiding revisions will better align placements to performance, learner interests, and school capacity, and allows corrections for administrative errors such as incorrect gender entries.

Education officials emphasise that this is a one‑time opportunity to make changes before placements are finalised.

All revision requests must be submitted before the review window closes on December 30. After this date, placements will be locked in as learners prepare to report to senior schools in early 2026.

Application Process

The Kenya Education and Management Information System (KEMIS) has made it possible for students to check and verify placements online, but understanding the process and acting promptly is crucial.

According to education officials, the first step is to log in to the Ministry of Education’s portal using the student’s KCPE index number and registration details.

Once logged in, students and guardians should confirm the accuracy of the personal information, including the student’s name, date of birth, and KCPE score, as well as the school assigned.

If discrepancies are noticed, the Ministry advises that corrections should be requested immediately, as the placement correction window closes shortly before the official deadline.

Parents and guardians are also encouraged to consider the student’s preferences, distance from home, and the school’s performance record when evaluating the placement.

For those who wish to request a transfer or appeal a placement, forms are available at the county education office, and the Ministry recommends submitting them well ahead of the deadline to avoid last-minute delays.

Parents are also reminded that placement changes are subject to school capacity and merit, and that acting early in the review window increases the chance of having requests processed on time.

The Ministry is encouraging families to engage with school officials promptly rather than waiting until the final day, when systems are likely to experience high traffic.

Reviewed Placement

Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok confirmed that 30,000 placement review requests for Grade 10 have been successfully processed, with a total of 177,000 requests received across the country so far.

PS Bitok urged learners who have not yet submitted their review requests to act promptly, noting that the window for submitting applications closes on Monday.

“Learners are encouraged to ensure their applications are submitted before the deadline. This is an important opportunity to have placement concerns addressed,” PS Bitok said.

The Education Ministry continues to review applications systematically to ensure fair placement in secondary schools, with priority given to academic merit and available slots.

Learners and parents are advised to monitor official communication channels for updates on the placement review process.