Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

KJSEA Grade 10 placement: How to review placement choice as deadline draws near

The Ministry of Education has opened a seven‑day review window beginning Tuesday, December 23, to allow families to verify the placement of Grade 9 learners and request adjustments where necessary.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 25 – As the transition to senior secondary school (Grade 10) draws near, parents and learners are being urged to check and, if necessary, revise school placements before the official review deadline of December 30, 2025.

The Ministry of Education has opened a seven‑day review window beginning Tuesday, December 23, to allow families to verify the placement of Grade 9 learners and request adjustments where necessary.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The review period follows the release of placement results after the inaugural Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), which was administered under  new Competency‑Based Education (CBE) system. The results were published in mid‑December, with placements released on December 19, 2025.

Under the review system, parents and learners who feel that their child’s placement does not align with their preferences, performance, or selected academic pathway can raise concerns through their junior school head teachers or at Ministry of Education sub‑county and county offices.

The Ministry says the automated process guiding revisions will better align placements to performance, learner interests, and school capacity, and allows corrections for administrative errors such as incorrect gender entries.

Education officials emphasise that this is a one‑time opportunity to make changes before placements are finalised.

 All revision requests must be submitted before the review window closes on December 30. After this date, placements will be locked in as learners prepare to report to senior schools in early 2026.

Application Process

The Kenya Education and Management Information System (KEMIS) has made it possible for students to check and verify placements online, but understanding the process and acting promptly is crucial.

According to education officials, the first step is to log in to the Ministry of Education’s portal using the student’s KCPE index number and registration details.

Once logged in, students and guardians should confirm the accuracy of the personal information, including the student’s name, date of birth, and KCPE score, as well as the school assigned.

If discrepancies are noticed, the Ministry advises that corrections should be requested immediately, as the placement correction window closes shortly before the official deadline.

Parents and guardians are also encouraged to consider the student’s preferences, distance from home, and the school’s performance record when evaluating the placement.

For those who wish to request a transfer or appeal a placement, forms are available at the county education office, and the Ministry recommends submitting them well ahead of the deadline to avoid last-minute delays.

Parents are also reminded that placement changes are subject to school capacity and merit, and that acting early in the review window increases the chance of having requests processed on time.

The Ministry is encouraging families to engage with school officials promptly rather than waiting until the final day, when systems are likely to experience high traffic.

Reviewed Placement

Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok confirmed that 30,000 placement review requests for Grade 10 have been successfully processed, with a total of 177,000 requests received across the country so far.

PS Bitok urged learners who have not yet submitted their review requests to act promptly, noting that the window for submitting applications closes on Monday.

“Learners are encouraged to ensure their applications are submitted before the deadline. This is an important opportunity to have placement concerns addressed,” PS Bitok said.

The Education Ministry continues to review applications systematically to ensure fair placement in secondary schools, with priority given to academic merit and available slots.

Learners and parents are advised to monitor official communication channels for updates on the placement review process.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

PS Ouma Oluga Brings Wheelchairs, Compassion to Families in Rarieda

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 25 – A festive-season outreach led by Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga brought renewed hope and mobility to vulnerable families in...

12 minutes ago

Top stories

Jaymo Ule Msee Becomes Hakeem Amir Malik as he converts to Islam

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 25 – Media personality Jaymo Ule Msee, whose real name is Wilson Muirania Gathoni, has officially embraced Islam, a move that...

1 hour ago

Kenya

PS Bitok: 30,000 Grade 10 Placement Review Requests Processed; 177,000 Received So Far

PS Bitok urged learners who have not yet submitted their review requests to act promptly, noting that the window for submitting applications closes on...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Air Force Commander Conducts Year-End Inspections at Embakasi and Moi Air Bases

During his inspection at Embakasi Air Base, the Commander toured the ongoing construction of a new aircraft hangar, a critical infrastructure project aimed at...

2 hours ago

Kenya

DCI Traces Occupants of Vehicle Captured Near Scene of Jirongo’s Fatal Crash

The vehicle was captured on CCTV footage at Eagol Petrol Station, entering the premises shortly after Jirongo’s vehicle arrived and exiting soon after the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Wetang’ula Urges Leaders to Avoid Politicising Jirongo’s Death

Wetang’ula said he was deeply pained by the loss, describing the late politician as a unifying national figure whose legacy should not be tainted...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru Urges Unity, Peace and Road Safety in Christmas Message to Kenyans

Kenyatta extended his Christmas wishes to the nation, praying for peace, joy and God’s blessings for Kenyan families.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Prominent ICT CEO found dead in Kilimani apartment had secured major contracts

Githua was found dead after falling from the 14th floor of an apartment building along Kasuku Road in Kilimani, in an incident police are...

3 hours ago