Kibunguchy’s family demands probe into sudden death, suspected food poisoning

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 23 – The family of former Likuyani Member of Parliament Enoch Kibunguchy has demanded a thorough and independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his sudden death, saying his rapid illness and deterioration have raised serious questions.

Addressing journalists at an Eldoret hospital where Kibunguchy was treated, relatives said the former legislator had been in good health until about ten days before his death, when he began experiencing severe stomach pain.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he also ran a medical clinic, for emergency treatment.

According to the family, doctors initially diagnosed him with food poisoning and a blood infection.

However, his condition failed to improve and instead worsened steadily, eventually resulting in multiple organ complications.

By last Friday, Kibunguchy had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Kelly Walubengo, an uncle of the deceased, said the nature of the illness was unusual and deeply troubling.

“The doctors really tried their best, but the poisoning kept getting worse and came with serious complications, including kidney failure,” Walubengo said.

“Normally, food poisoning is neutralised within a few days, but in this case it persisted and became more severe.”

He had recently announced plans to contest the Likuyani parliamentary seat in the next election after losing it to incumbent MP Innocent Mugabe, and had joined DAP-K as part of his political comeback.

DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa described Kibunguchi’s death as a major loss to the people of Lugari, noting that it had occurred as the region was still mourning former MP Cyrus Jirongo.

“The people of Lugari are still grieving the loss of Cyrus Jirongo in mysterious circumstances , and it is deeply painful that we have now lost Dr. Kibunguchi as well,” Wamalwa said.

Wakubengo said the family suspects that an unknown substance may have been introduced into Kibunguchi’s body, possibly through food or other means, and has urged authorities to investigate the matter comprehensively.

“We have tried to retrace his footsteps and we have information that we cannot disclose publicly, but we will present it to the police to aid investigations,” he said.

The family said it would formally request an extensive postmortem examination to establish the exact cause of death. Kibunguchi’s body is currently preserved at the hospital as burial arrangements continue.

“We will wait for the postmortem to be conducted, and the family will release further details ahead of the burial,” Walubengo stated.

His widow, Josephine, described him as a devoted husband and a humble leader who remained grounded despite his political stature.

“I was always with him throughout his political journey. He was a very humble man, both as a family man and as a leader,” she said.

Present at the hospital during the briefing were Kibunguchy’s brother, Johnstone Walubengo and the former MP’s children.

Police are expected to open investigations as the family awaits postmortem results, which they hope will shed light on the events that led to the former legislator’s death.