Kenya, U.S. discuss police training, counter-terrorism cooperation

Topics covered included curriculum development, use of technology in training, border security, bomb disposal, and investigations into drug trafficking, human trafficking, and money laundering.

NAIROBI, Kenya,Dec 18 – Kenya and the United States are exploring ways to deepen cooperation in police training, counter-terrorism, and investigations of serious crimes, the National Police Service (NPS) said on Wednesday.

The discussions took place during a courtesy call by a U.S. Embassy delegation on Inspector General Douglas Kanja at the National Police Service Headquarters in Nairobi.

The delegation was led by U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Susan Burns and included senior security and legal officers.

“Discussions also covered the expansion of the Anti-Narcotics Unit, strengthening forensic capacity, enhancement of the National Police Strategic Leadership Academy, and ongoing training of recruits across National Police Service Colleges,” NPS said.

IG Kanja thanked the U.S. Government for its support, noting the enhanced training has improved operational effectiveness and helped Kenyan police deployed to Haiti.

He was joined by Principal Assistant Mathew Kutoh, Director of Reforms John Kamau, Deputy Director of Legal Affairs Charles Otiende, and Deputy Director of Corporate Communications Dorothy Migarusha.

