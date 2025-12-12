We win wars on discipline and craft: Senior KDF Commander in Somalia visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – The Deputy Army Commander, Major General Mohamed Hassan, has concluded a two-day operational visit to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops deployed in Somalia under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

Maj Gen Hassan visited forward positions at Dhobley Main Operating Base, Afmadhow, Beles Qoqani, Tabda, and Hoosingo on 9 and 10 December, assessing operational progress, interacting with personnel, and delivering Christmas and New Year goodwill messages from the KDF high command.

Upon arrival in Dhobley, Maj Gen Hassan was received by Colonel Maurice Wasomi and inspected a Guard of Honour mounted by KDF troops, in line with military tradition.

He then received a comprehensive briefing on the operational situation, ongoing stabilization efforts, and the welfare framework supporting Kenyan personnel deployed in the sector.

Addressing troops during the visits, Maj Gen Hassan conveyed festive greetings from Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri and Kenya Army Commander Lieutenant General David Keter.

Field craft

He lauded the soldiers’ professionalism, resilience, and continued commitment to degrading Al-Shabaab and supporting Somalia’s security transition under AUSSOM.

Maj Gen Hassan emphasized that mission success rests on training, discipline, and consistent application of field craft—key competencies enabling troops to adapt to an evolving threat environment.

“To win this war, we must continuously bond ourselves with the basic training, tactics, and field craft. These fundamentals are what keep soldiers alive and effective in the battlefield,” he said.

The Deputy Commander also highlighted the importance of strong welfare systems within the military, reminding troops that readiness directly relates to physical, mental, and social well-being.

He urged personnel to seek support when facing personal, financial, or psychological challenges, noting that mutual support and open communication are integral to operational effectiveness.

He further encouraged commanders at all levels to maintain vigilance, uphold discipline, and sustain high standards of preparedness as KDF continues its mandate in stabilizing Somalia.

Maj Gen Hassan’s visit served to boost morale among deployed soldiers and reaffirm the Kenya Army’s commitment to mission continuity, troop welfare, and regional security.