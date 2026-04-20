Kenya named in global ‘Transnational Repression’ Report over cross-border crackdowns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 — Kenya has been named among a growing list of countries accused of engaging in transnational repression, as regional security cooperation in East Africa comes under renewed scrutiny over alleged cross-border targeting of political dissidents.

A new report by Freedom House identifies Kenya, alongside Tanzania, Afghanistan and Uganda, as part of an expanding network of governments accused of using detention, unlawful deportation and coordinated intelligence operations to silence critics beyond their borders.

The watchdog says at least 54 governments worldwide—more than a quarter of all countries—have engaged in such practices as of 2025, with East Africa emerging as a key hotspot for coordinated crackdowns on activists.

Kenya’s inclusion follows a series of high-profile incidents, most notably the November 2024 rendition of Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye.

“Besigye had been in Kenya to attend a book launch of a local activist when he disappeared. Initially, the Kenyan government denied helping with his abduction, but later admitted its role,” the report, released on April 16, said.

“Officials defended the joint operation by pointing to Nairobi’s ‘national interest’ and the trade relationship between the two countries.”

Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi later acknowledged that Kenyan authorities had assisted Ugandan agents in the operation, reversing earlier denials.

Officials defended the move, citing national security interests and strong bilateral ties between Nairobi and Kampala.

Staging ground

The admission raised concerns among rights groups and legal analysts, who argue that such cooperation risks undermining Kenya’s long-standing image as a regional refuge for exiled activists.

The report also highlights Nairobi’s increasing role as a staging ground for cross-border operations.

In January 2025, Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi Tsehai was briefly abducted in the Kenyan capital by armed men who assaulted her and attempted to access her phone.

Tsehai, a vocal critic of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, had been living in exile after fleeing threats in 2020. Her political movement accused Tanzanian security operatives of orchestrating the attack.

The incident came amid a broader pattern of regional collaboration. In July, Kenyan activist Mwabili Mwagodi reportedly disappeared briefly in Dar es Salaam after criticising Kenyan security forces online.

Tanzanian authorities were also accused of assaulting and deporting East African activists who had travelled to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

126 new cases

According to Freedom House, 126 new cases of physical transnational repression were recorded globally in 2025, bringing the total documented incidents since 2014 to 1,375.

Detention and unlawful deportation were the most common tactics, accounting for nearly 100 incidents combined.

In several cases, governments allegedly misused international policing tools such as Interpol notices to pursue exiled dissidents.

The report warns that increasing coordination between states—particularly in regions like East Africa and Southeast Asia—is enabling governments to bypass traditional safeguards for political refugees.

For Kenya, the findings pose difficult questions about its dual role as both a democratic hub and a regional security partner.

Nairobi has historically hosted activists, journalists and opposition figures fleeing repression across the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region.

However, growing security cooperation with neighbouring states appears to be reshaping that position.

Rights advocates caution that continued involvement in cross-border crackdowns could erode Kenya’s international standing and expose it to legal and diplomatic challenges.

Freedom House has urged governments to adopt clear legal definitions of transnational repression, strengthen protections for exiled dissidents, and ensure immigration and law enforcement systems are not used to facilitate abuses.