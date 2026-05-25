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Kenya, Angola Sign Defence Cooperation Pact to Boost Regional Security Ties

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NAIROBI Kenya, May 25-Kenya and Angola have signed a Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) aimed at strengthening military collaboration, regional security, and strategic engagement between the two African nations.

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The agreement was signed in Nairobi by Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya and Angola’s Minister of National Defence, Former Combatants and Homeland Veterans Lúcio Gonçalves Amaral during a ceremony held at the Defence Headquarters.

Speaking after the signing, Tuya said the pact marks a major milestone in the growing bilateral relations between Kenya and Angola and demonstrates the two countries’ shared commitment to promoting peace, stability, and security amid evolving regional and global threats.

According to the Defence CS, the agreement establishes a framework for practical cooperation in several key areas, including military training, defence diplomacy, peace support operations, capacity building, and strategic defence engagement.

“The Agreement marks a significant milestone in the deepening of our bilateral ties and reflects our shared commitment to enhancing regional peace, security, stability, and broader defence cooperation in the face of evolving global and regional security dynamics,” Tuya said.

She noted that the partnership will also create opportunities for the two countries to strengthen institutional collaboration and share expertise in defence and security matters.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Angola’s Ambassador to Kenya Mario Azevedo Constantino, Assistant Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces in charge of Operations, Doctrine and Training Fredrick Leuria, as well as senior military and government officials from both nations.

The agreement comes as African countries continue to enhance defence partnerships and regional cooperation to address emerging security challenges, including terrorism, transnational crime, and instability across parts of the continent.

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