Infotrak :UDA Maintains Lead Over ODM in popularity

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 28-The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is the most popular political party, according to a new opinion poll by Infotrak Research & Consulting, which places the ruling party ahead of its closest rivals as the country inches toward the 2027 General Election.

The survey shows UDA commanding 23 per cent national support, allowing it to retain its position at the top of Kenya’s political landscape.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) followed closely with 19 per cent, highlighting a narrowing gap between the governing party and the long-established opposition outfit.

Infotrak noted that the findings reflect an increasingly competitive political environment, with newer parties also beginning to carve out space.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) emerged as the third most popular party with six per cent support, while Jubilee Party, once the dominant force in national politics, polled at five per cent. Wiper Patriotic Front rounded out the top five with four per cent.

Several smaller parties recorded marginal support, each polling at one per cent. These include Chama Cha Mashinani, Maendeleo Chap Chap, Usawa Kwa Wote, Kenya National Congress (KNC), the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Ford–Kenya, the Movement for Democracy, KANU, and NARC.

The survey was conducted on December 19 and 20, 2025, using a nationally representative sample of 1,000 adult Kenyans aged 18 years and above. Data was collected through Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI) and covered all 47 counties.

Infotrak reported a response rate of 99 per cent. The sampling frame was designed using Population Proportionate to Size (PPS) methodology guided by the 2019 national census. Where completed interviews differed slightly from the intended demographic proportions, the data was weighted to correct for over- or under-sampling.

Infotrak said the results suggest that while these parties remain active, their support is either highly localised or has yet to gain significant traction nationally.

The poll also revealed a sizeable segment of the electorate that remains uncommitted. Sixteen per cent of respondents said they were undecided or declined to disclose their party preference, while another 16 per cent indicated they do not support any political party.

According to Infotrak, this points to voter indecision, disengagement, or dissatisfaction with existing political formations.

“The relatively high proportion of undecided and non-aligned respondents suggests that Kenya’s political landscape remains fluid, with a significant number of voters potentially open to persuasion as parties reposition themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election,” the firm noted.

The firm said the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.10 per cent at a 95 per cent confidence level. Data was processed and analysed using SPSS version 27 statistical software to ensure accuracy and reliability.