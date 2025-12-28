Connect with us

Infotrak Poll Names Babu Owino as Leading Successor to Raila Odinga

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 28-Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has emerged as the most preferred Luo political kingpin, according to a new opinion poll by Infotrak Research & Consulting.

The poll, released on December 28, shows that a significant number of respondents view Owino as the leading successor to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

He was the top choice among respondents, garnering 33 per cent support, far ahead of his closest rival, Siaya Senator and ODM party leader Oburu Odinga, who scored 10 per cent.

The end-of-year survey was conducted on December 19 and 20, 2025, and covered all 47 counties across Kenya. Infotrak said the sample distribution was proportionately allocated across regions to ensure national representativeness.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino. /FILE.

Other political figures who featured in the poll included Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga with seven per cent, Siaya Governor James Orengo with four per cent, while Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omolo each received two per cent support.

Several other leaders recorded one per cent each, among them Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, lawyer Miguna Miguna, East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Winnie Odinga, and Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko. Notably, 37 per cent of respondents said they were unsure who should succeed Raila Odinga as the Luo political leader.

However, the poll also revealed that Owino’s popularity within the Luo community does not necessarily translate into national appeal. Only seven per cent of respondents said they would vote for him if a general election were held today.

Infotrak reported a response rate of 99 per cent. The firm explained that where completed interviews deviated slightly from the intended demographic proportions, the data was weighted to correct for over- or under-sampling, ensuring the final results accurately reflected the target population.

The survey was sponsored and financed by Infotrak Research & Consulting Limited and employed quantitative research methods. Data was collected through Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI), with a sample size of 1,000 respondents representing adult Kenyans aged 18 years and above.

The sampling frame was designed using Population Proportionate to Size (PPS) methodology guided by the 2019 national census. Infotrak said the survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.10 per cent at a 95 per cent confidence level, with data analysis conducted using SPSS version 27 statistical software.

