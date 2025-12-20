Connect with us

Govt prohibits possession of arms in parts of Marsabit declared insecure

The ban applies to Hillo Gorgora, Hillo Orofa, Hillo Walkite, Hillo Tanzania, Hillo Irress Abamartille, Hillo Gootu, Hillo Tessum Qalicha, Hillo Karray, Hillo Hudda, Hillo Qoranjido, Hillo Irress Shindia, Hillo Rabaalee, and Hillo Godde Haroressa.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 — The government has imposed a ban on the possession of arms in parts of Marsabit County that have been declared security disturbed and dangerous, as part of enhanced measures to curb insecurity.

In a Gazette Notice, NO. 18376, the Inspector-General of the National Police Service, Douglas Kanja, invoked powers under Section 106(2)(a) of the National Police Service Act, 2011, to prohibit the possession of arms in the affected areas.

The ban applies to Hillo Gorgora, Hillo Orofa, Hillo Walkite, Hillo Tanzania, Hillo Irress Abamartille, Hillo Gootu, Hillo Tessum Qalicha, Hillo Karray, Hillo Hudda, Hillo Qoranjido, Hillo Irress Shindia, Hillo Rabaalee, and Hillo Godde Haroressa.

Under the directive, all residents in the designated areas are required, with immediate effect, to surrender any arms in their possession to the nearest police station, police post, police camp, or National Government Administration office during daytime hours for safe custody.

“All arms surrendered shall be returned to their owners upon the revocation or termination of this notice,” the Gazette Notice states.

The arms prohibition takes effect alongside the extension of the dusk-to-dawn curfew in the region and is intended to reduce the proliferation of illegal weapons and support security operations.

