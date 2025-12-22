Gen Z Protest Victims Blocked from Marching to State House, Several Arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – A group of individuals affected by the Gen Z protests attempted to march to State House, Nairobi, on December 22, but were blocked by anti-riot police.

According to witnesses, police intervened to prevent the protesters from reaching the State House grounds, citing security concerns.

Some of the demonstrators were subsequently arrested during the incident.

The protestors reportedly intended to draw attention to grievances arising from the Gen Z demonstrations, though authorities have yet to release details on the arrests or the charges filed.

Security officials maintained a strong presence around the State House area, restricting movement and dispersing crowds to prevent escalation.

The December 22 incident underscores ongoing tensions linked to the Gen Z protests, which sparked nationwide demonstrations over social, economic, and political issues affecting young Kenyans.