NATIONAL NEWS

Gen Z Protest Victims Blocked from Marching to State House, Several Arrested

Police intervened to prevent the protesters from reaching the State House grounds, citing security concerns.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – A group of individuals affected by the Gen Z protests attempted to march to State House, Nairobi, on December 22, but were blocked by anti-riot police.

Some of the demonstrators were subsequently arrested during the incident.

The protestors reportedly intended to draw attention to grievances arising from the Gen Z demonstrations, though authorities have yet to release details on the arrests or the charges filed.

Security officials maintained a strong presence around the State House area, restricting movement and dispersing crowds to prevent escalation.

The December 22 incident underscores ongoing tensions linked to the Gen Z protests, which sparked nationwide demonstrations over social, economic, and political issues affecting young Kenyans.

