Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua/FILE

Top stories

Gachagua to Kalonzo: I Will Deliver Mt Kenya Votes

Gachagua claimed President Ruto’s support in the region would be minimal.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 10 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says he will rally Mt Kenya voters behind Kalonzo Musyoka, who is being discussed as a possible joint presidential nominee for the United Opposition in the 2027 elections.

Addressing mourners during the funeral of Herbert Kariithi Macharia in Ithanga, Murang’a County, on Tuesday, Gachagua claimed President Ruto’s support in the region would be minimal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The mountain has decided that its votes will go into one basket.I want to assure Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa—speaking from the mountain,the mountain’s vote will go into one basket. All the candidates Ruto will support in this region will collectively get 50,000 votes, and then seven million votes will go into one basket,”Gachagua stated.

He told the gathering that Mt Kenya would place its votes in one basket, and argued that United Opposition candidates would collectively secure millions of votes from the region, leaving only a small share for Ruto-backed contenders.

The emerging coalition brings together Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), Eugene Wamalwa’s Democratic Action Party–Kenya (DAP-K), Kalonzo’s Wiper Party, Martha Karua’s People’s Liberation Party (PLP), and Justin Muturi’s Democratic Party (DP). The grouping has not yet settled on a single candidate to challenge President William Ruto.

Relations between Gachagua and Ruto have remained tense since Gachagua’s impeachment in October 2024. Since then, the former deputy president has been building a national network under the “Wantam” slogan.

Gachagua also criticised what he described as online attempts to drive a wedge within the coalition, insisting that the region was united in rejecting certain political options even if it had not yet settled on a preferred candidate.

“I have seen people online pretending to be in the United Opposition while trying to divide this community, but they do not know this community. They are lost; they do not understand us. The mountain has six million votes, but from the look of things, it will hit eight million. The region has not decided who it will vote for, but it has decided who it will not vote for,” Gachagua said.

Mt Kenya was decisive in the 2022 presidential race, where the Ruto–Gachagua ticket narrowly defeated Azimio la Umoja, securing 7.1 million votes against Azimio’s 6.9 million. Gachagua has repeatedly suggested that President Ruto will struggle to retain the region’s support in 2027 following their political break.

Kalonzo, who also spoke at the funeral, said the United Opposition was committed to credible elections and pledged that the coalition would deliver a victory that could not be manipulated, saying it would reflect the will of the Kenyan people.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula Announces Passing of Brother James Mukhwana Wetangula

Wetangula described James as a devoted father, mentor, and pillar in his community.

43 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mombasa Police Arrest Man for Defrauding Holidaymakers with Fake Online Rentals

The suspect, identified as Brian Masika, is alleged to have posted non-existent rental units on social media, collected payments from unsuspecting guests, and vanished...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Queen Mary of Denmark in Kenya for Three-Day State Visit

During her visit, Queen Mary is expected to tour a number of conservation and development projects at the Coast, focusing on endangered species and...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Launch Search After Four Juveniles Escape From Kisumu Children Remand Home

The minors, three aged 17 and one aged 13, reportedly fled through the roof of the store within the facility.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Safaricom Green Bond Oversubscribed by 175pc, Raises Sh20bn

Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa said the exceptional uptake reflects the market’s confidence in Safaricom’s performance, resilience and long-term strategy.

2 hours ago

JOBS

Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary to create 18,000 jobs: Ruto

The Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary expansion isn’t just saving rhinos, it’s creating 18,000 jobs, boosting local tourism, and turning conservation into real income for...

10 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya, Cuba to finalize environmental cooperation deal by March

Kenya and Cuba set up joint technical teams to refine an environmental cooperation MOU, focusing on biodiversity, pollution control, and ecosystem management.

11 hours ago

crime

2 women arrested in Nairobi over fake NPS calling letters

Police arrest two women in Nairobi for defrauding job seekers with counterfeit NPS calling letters. Sh330,200 recovered; manhunt underway for third suspect.

12 hours ago