EACC Rolls Out Public Engagement Programme to Promote Integrity in Garissa

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), through its Education and Public Awareness (EPA) Department, has launched a week-long public engagement programme in Garissa County aimed at sensitising community citizens and public officers on corruption prevention and the promotion of integrity.

The initiative seeks to foster a culture of transparency, accountability and adherence to ethical standards in both public and private spheres.

Led by the Deputy Director for Education and Public Awareness, Emily Mworia, the EACC delegation paid a courtesy call on Garissa County Commissioner Mohammed Mwabudzo.

During the meeting, the two institutions discussed areas of collaboration to strengthen ethical conduct and integrity systems within the county.

Mwabudzo reaffirmed the county administration’s commitment to partnering with the Commission in advancing good governance and supporting anti-corruption efforts.

Mworia later officially opened a sensitisation forum at Garissa University, where the EACC team held an interactive engagement with the institution’s senior management.

The discussions focused on the critical role of higher education institutions in nurturing ethical leadership and combating corruption.

The delegation was received by the university’s management, led by Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Finance, Administration and Planning, Prof Stephen Irura Ng’ang’a.

In her address, Mworia emphasised that the fight against corruption extends beyond the courtroom.

“It is won in offices where decisions are made, in classrooms where values are shaped, in committees where resources are allocated, and in leadership spaces where integrity must consistently shine,” she said.

She called on university leadership to uphold both individual and collective responsibility in embedding integrity as a core institutional value.

The outreach programme also included a public awareness forum at the Garissa Huduma Centre, where staff and members of the public were sensitised on the Commission’s mandate and mechanisms for reporting corruption.

Participants were encouraged to uphold transparency and integrity in service delivery, underscoring that the fight against corruption is a shared responsibility.

The Garissa County engagement forms part of the EACC’s broader national strategy to mobilise citizens and institutions in the fight against corruption through education, public awareness and capacity-building initiatives.

