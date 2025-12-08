Connect with us

EACC recovers Sh3.4bn out of Sh22.9bn graft proceeds traced in 12 months

EACC reports recovering Sh3.4bn out of Sh22.9bn graft proceeds traced in the year ending June, with proactive investigations preventing a Sh16.5bn loss as corruption reports and asset recovery efforts surge.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has announced it recovered Sh3.4 billion in assets during the year ending June, out of Sh22.9 billion in graft proceeds traced during the period, marking one of its strongest annual asset recovery performances.

The Commission further said proactive investigations and integrity tests averted a potential loss of Sh16.5 billion in public funds.

In its 2024/2025 annual performance summary released Monday, EACC said the figures underline growing gains in investigations, prosecutions, prevention measures and public education as it intensified its anti-graft drive nationwide.

The Commission said it processed 4,183 corruption reports, of which 1,846 were taken up for investigation, reflecting a continued rise in public willingness to report graft.

Bribery remained the most reported offence at 37 per cent, followed by embezzlement of public funds (19pc), unethical conduct (13pc), fraudulent acquisition/disposal of public property (10pc), and other economic crimes (21pc) such as procurement fraud, money laundering, abuse of office and conflict of interest.

During the year, EACC had 838 ongoing investigations and forwarded 175 files to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for action.

On prevention, the agency reported substantial gains, citing 14 proactive investigations and 166 integrity tests that prevented the Sh16.5 billion loss — the highest level of averted losses in recent years.

Recovery suits

EACC traced twenty-seven assets worth Sh22.9 billion suspected to be proceeds of corruption, preserved Sh2.685 billion in assets, and filed seventy-nine recovery suits worth Sh4.8 billion. Actual recoveries during the year stood at Sh3.4 billion.

A total of 213 corruption and economic crime cases were active before courts, with 54 concluded.

Courts delivered thirty-three convictions, fifteen acquittals and six withdrawals, outcomes the Commission attributed to enhanced investigations and stronger collaboration with prosecutorial agencies.

To reinforce accountability, EACC issued 134 advisories, processed 33,973 self-declaration forms, conducted 2,783 integrity verifications, and carried out 166 integrity tests.

As a result, fifty applicants were barred from holding public positions over integrity concerns.

The Commission also proposed major legal reforms through the Anti-Corruption Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, including six-month timelines for corruption cases and appeals, expanded investigative authority over mobile money and non-bank financial systems, and a 10-year tender ban for individuals convicted of corruption.

EACC conducted major audits at KPLC, NSSF, and the Kenya Prisons Service, identifying weaknesses in procurement, governance and internal controls.

Follow-up reviews across ministries and counties showed progress in implementing recommended reforms.

Citizen engagement intensified, with more than 93,000 Kenyans reached through community and market outreaches, 128,010 learners sensitized in 742 institutions across 23 counties, and 349 members of Corruption Prevention Committees trained.

Nationwide digital and print campaigns further expanded awareness.

Through the National Integrity Academy, the Commission trained MPs, intelligence officers, infrastructure managers and regional partners on ethics, leadership and governance.

EACC said the year’s performance — highlighted by record losses averted, increased public reporting and significant recoveries — demonstrates strengthening public trust and growing multi-agency cooperation in Kenya’s anti-corruption efforts.

