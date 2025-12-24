Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki Urges Drivers to Exercise Caution on Roads During Christmas

DP Kindiki expressed concern over the rising number of road fatalities.

Published

THARAKA NITHI, Kenya, Dec 24 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on drivers to be extra vigilant and responsible on the roads during the Christmas and New Year festivities, urging Kenyans to prioritize safety as they travel to their destinations.

Speaking on Wednesday at his home in Irunduni, Tharaka Nithi County, where he hosted thousands of residents for Christmas celebrations, the Second in Command expressed concern over the rising number of road fatalities.

“It is worrying to see fellow citizens lose their lives in road crashes, especially avoidable tragedies. Human lives are precious and irreplaceable,” DP Kindiki said.

He noted that recent figures released by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) are sobering, with at least 25 people killed in road accidents on Tuesday alone, underscoring the need for responsible driving.

“Most people are travelling home for Christmas and New Year holidays. I am beseeching drivers, whether of private or public vehicles, to be vigilant and responsible on the road. You are carrying precious lives who are important to our country,” he added.

In addition to road safety, DP Kindiki updated locals on ongoing development projects in Tharaka Nithi and nationwide. He highlighted road expansion, electricity connection, and other infrastructure initiatives that will continue into 2026.

“We have resumed road construction, and many projects are now ongoing across the country. Electricity connection is progressing well, and we want every home to be connected. We have funds to support this national electrification project,” he said.

DP Kindiki’s message comes as millions of Kenyans travel across the country for the festive season, emphasizing that celebrations should be enjoyed in full health and safety, not overshadowed by mourning due to preventable accidents.

