ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

DCI, EACC trains officers to strengthen capacity in combating financial crimes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has intensified efforts to combat financial crimes by equipping investigators with specialised skills to address increasingly complex economic and corruption-related offences.

Speaking at the close of the Financial Crimes Investigations Course at the National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA), DCI Director of Planning Bernard Barasa Walumoli warned that financial crimes pose a significant threat to governance, economic stability, and national security.

Walumoli, who spoke on behalf of the DCI Director, reaffirmed the Directorate’s commitment to continuous professional development and lifelong learning for investigators, noting that effective responses to modern financial crimes require advanced expertise, innovation, and strong partnerships.

“He emphasised that giving investigators the right skills is vital for effectively dealing with the increasingly complex nature of financial crimes,” DCI said.

The course brought together officers from the DCI and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), underscoring the importance of inter-agency collaboration, intelligence sharing, and coordinated approaches in tackling complex financial crime threats.

During the training, participants were equipped with practical skills in tracing financial trails, analysing complex transactions, identifying illicit financial flows, and strengthening evidence-based investigations.

Walumoli lauded the joint participation of DCI and EACC officers, describing teamwork as a key pillar in disrupting organised crime networks and restoring public confidence in public institutions.

He also expressed appreciation to the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) for its critical support and partnership in facilitating the programme, and commended the facilitators and NCIA staff for delivering a timely and impactful course.

The closing ceremony was attended by DCI Director of Training Violet Makhanu, NCIA Deputy Commandant Stephen Chacha, and other senior officers.

