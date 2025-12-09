DCI Arrests Man Accused of Forging Documents to Seize Sh200mn Karen Land

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested a man accused of forging documents to fraudulently take ownership of a parcel of land worth Sh200 million in Nairobi’s Karen area.

The suspect, identified as Benick Otieno Okombo, was seized by officers from the Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU) following inquiries triggered by a complaint from a woman who said she had lawfully purchased the property from its rightful owner, now deceased.

“Following the complaint, detectives swiftly launched an investigation, which revealed that the suspect, identified as Benick Otieno Okombo, had crafted false documents purporting ownership of the land to be a gift from the deceased owner,” the DCI stated.

According to investigators, the land had originally been bequeathed to the deceased owner by her late mother.

The DCI alleges that Okombo later created false documents, including a deed of gift and a transfer of land, claiming the property had been handed to him by the deceased.

The matter was presented to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions after detectives gathered supporting evidence. The ODPP subsequently sanctioned charges of forgery and uttering false documents.

“The meticulous inquiry collected the necessary evidence, which was then submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution. After an independent review, the ODPP supported the investigators’ findings and approved charges of forgery and the utterance of false documents against the suspect,” the DCI noted.

A manhunt was launched, with forensic leads tracing the suspect to Bruce House, Nairobi, where he was arrested earlier this week.

He is currently in custody as police complete processing ahead of his appearance in court.

“This arrest not only highlights the ongoing efforts in the fight against land fraud but also serves as a warning to those who might attempt similar deceitful acts. The DCI is committed to protecting the rightful owners of property and ensuring accountability for those who engage in fraudulent schemes,” the DCI stated.