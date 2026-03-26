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A herder with cattle in Laikipia. /FILE.

Kenya

Govt Declares Parts of Laikipia, Meru and Isiolo Security-Disturbed in Escalated Anti-Banditry Operation

The declaration is part of a broader security intervention aimed at restoring order in areas that have experienced repeated attacks linked to armed criminal groups.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – The government has declared parts of Laikipia, Meru, and Isiolo counties as security-disturbed and dangerous areas in a significant escalation of efforts to curb rising cases of banditry and criminal activity in the region.

According to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, the declaration is part of a broader security intervention aimed at restoring order in areas that have experienced repeated attacks linked to armed criminal groups.

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“This notice shall take effect on the 26th March, 2026 as from 6.00 p.m., for a period of thirty (30) days and may, at any time be withdrawn or continued in force for such further period as the Cabinet Secretary may, in each case, by notice in the Gazette direct,” he stated in a special Gazette Notice.

Murkomen says the designation will support a major multi-agency security operation targeting banditry networks, illegal firearms, and other criminal activities that have destabilized the region.

The move follows earlier reinforcement measures, including the deployment of additional police officers to strengthen ongoing operations on the ground.

Security agencies are expected to intensify operations involving intelligence-led raids, increased patrols, and a mop-up of illegal firearms believed to be fueling insecurity in the affected counties.

Authorities say the proliferation of illicit weapons has contributed to recurring violence, livestock theft, and displacement of residents in parts of northern and central Kenya.

The government has pledged to sustain the crackdown until banditry is fully eliminated and criminal networks dismantled.

Officials emphasized that the operation will continue until lasting peace and stability is restored in the affected regions.

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