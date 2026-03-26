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EACC Arrests NIS Impersonator in Sh15mn Tender Fraud and Bribery Sting

The suspect is alleged to have posed as a senior NIS officer attached to the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) Board in order to defraud a construction company.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a man accused of impersonating a National Intelligence Service (NIS) officer in a Sh15 million fraudulent tender scheme involving a fake government project in Vihiga County.

The suspect, identified as Joel Simiyu, is alleged to have posed as a senior NIS officer attached to the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) Board in order to defraud a construction company.

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According to investigators, Simiyu convinced a construction firm to undertake what he claimed was a legitimate project at Kaptis Primary Special School in Hamisi Sub-County.

He allegedly used forged documents and false identity claims to present the project as officially approved, leading the contractor to commence work and pay about Sh1.4 million in facilitation fees.

To strengthen the scheme, the suspect is also said to have staged a fake project handover and introduced an accomplice posing as an engineer to approve unauthorized variations.

The fraud reportedly came to light when the contractor sought payment from the Hamisi NG-CDF office, only to discover that no such project had been approved or recorded.

Despite the exposure, the suspect allegedly resurfaced later and demanded an additional Sh20,000 bribe, claiming it would facilitate payment processing.

EACC officers arrested Simiyu while allegedly receiving the Sh20,000 bribe in a sting operation. He was subsequently booked at Kisumu Central Police Station and released on a Sh20,000 cash bail, pending further investigations.

Authorities say efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend any accomplices involved in the scheme, including the individual who allegedly posed as an engineer.

The anti-corruption agency has urged government institutions, contractors, and members of the public to remain vigilant and always verify procurement and project details through official channels to avoid falling victim to similar scams.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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