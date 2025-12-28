Connect with us

Kenya

CS Duale Closes 8th Ansaaru Sunnah Islamic Conference in Eastleigh

The four-day symposium, which ran from December 23 to December 26, attracted more than 20,000 Muslim faithful, all seeking spiritual enrichment, guidance and deeper understanding of Islamic teachings.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – Cabinet Secretary for Health Aden Duale on Thursday presided over the closing ceremony of the 8th Annual Ansaaru Sunnah Islamic Conference held in Eastleigh, Nairobi, bringing together thousands of Muslims and prominent Islamic scholars from Kenya and abroad.

Renowned scholars who addressed the gathering included Sheikh Abdirashid Ali Sufi of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed Ismail from the United Kingdom, and Yahya Al-Raaby, also from the UK. The scholars delivered lectures focusing on faith, moral conduct, unity within the Ummah and the relevance of Islamic principles in contemporary society.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, CS Duale urged Muslims to uphold Islamic values by living according to the teachings of the Holy Quran, emphasizing integrity, discipline and peaceful coexistence.

He also called on society to respect the dignity of Muslim women, noting that the hijab is a symbol of modesty and faith, and should never be a basis for discrimination or exclusion.

Health issues featured prominently in Duale’s address, with the Cabinet Secretary encouraging Muslims to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA) to safeguard themselves against the rising cost of medical care.

“Access to healthcare should not push families into financial hardship. Registering with SHA is essential to ensure protection and dignity when seeking medical services,” Duale said.

On matters of civic participation, Duale urged attendees to register as voters ahead of the 2027 General Election, calling on the Muslim community to support President William Ruto, whom he praised for his continued engagement with the Muslim Ummah.

He noted that President Ruto’s administration has made efforts to strengthen relations with the Muslim community through religious freedom, economic inclusion and community outreach, while maintaining national security without marginalizing Muslims.

Duale concluded by expressing his desire to see Muslims practice their faith confidently and peacefully, while upholding the rule of law and contributing positively to national development.

The Ansaaru Sunnah Islamic Conference has grown into one of the region’s largest religious gatherings, serving as a platform for learning, unity and dialogue within the Muslim community.

