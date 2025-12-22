Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Court Rules KETRACO’s Compulsory Leave for Senior Manager Unlawful

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi has declared illegal and unconstitutional the decision by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) to place Eng. Antony Tawayi Wamukota, General Manager for Design and Construction, on a three-month compulsory leave.

In a judgment delivered by Principal Judge Byram Ongaya, the court found that the action violated Eng. Wamukota’s constitutional right to fair administrative action under Article 47, which guarantees every citizen the right to administrative decisions that are lawful, reasonable, procedurally fair, and supported by written reasons.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The respondents acted unreasonably by reopening a disciplinary process that had already been conclusively determined,” Justice Ongaya stated.

He further noted that placing Eng. Wamukota on leave amounted to double jeopardy and offended principles of natural justice.

The court observed that Eng. Wamukota had already undergone a full disciplinary process related to the procurement and transportation of transformers, which concluded in June 2024. Despite this, KETRACO’s Board placed him on compulsory leave in September 2025, citing new information and ongoing forensic investigations.

The judge ruled that the board, having completed the original process, became functus officio and could not lawfully reopen the matter or impose further sanctions on the same allegations.

While acknowledging that employers may place employees on compulsory leave to facilitate investigations, the court emphasized that such powers must be exercised within legal limits and cannot be used to unfairly punish an employee or revive settled disciplinary cases.

Consequently, the court revoked the letter placing Eng. Wamukota on compulsory leave, ordered his immediate reinstatement, and permanently restrained KETRACO from initiating any further disciplinary action against him over the same matter.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

KenGen pressed over unadvertised recruitment, multibillion asset transfer delay

KenGen Managing Director Alex Wachira defended the decision, saying the company faced urgent staffing needs for international drilling projects in Ethiopia and Djibouti, which...

November 12, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto seeks gulf investors to deliver 10,000 megawatts by 2032

President William Ruto says Kenya will partner with UAE investors and other private sector players to expand energy generation to 10,000MW by 2032 through...

November 11, 2025

CITY HALL

Court awards Nairobi Chief officer nominee Sh7mn in costs over aborted vetting

The court found that despite being shortlisted, gazetted, and vetted, Waqo’s nomination was never concluded after the County Assembly’s Lands, Planning and Housing Committee...

November 5, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors, KMPDU in crucial talks to end 151-day Kiambu doctors’ strike

CoG Secretariat said the talks attended by Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi aim to unlock a prolonged standoff that has crippled operations of county-run hospitals,...

October 24, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

KETRACO cuts MD tenure short, names interim chief amid spotlight on PPPs

While the board did not disclose reasons for the abrupt exit, the shake-up comes as the utility faces mounting pressure to deliver major power...

September 21, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt seeks alternative financier to rehabilitate aging transmission lines

KETRACO Managing Director John Mativo on Saturday asserted that the cancellation of the Adani deal will slow the process of rehabilitating the country's aging...

November 24, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK urges govt to account for costs following cancellation of Adani deals

LSK is now urging the administration to provide a detailed account of the financial implications, particularly regarding the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO)...

November 22, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

KETRACO restores grid supply to Kisii after gang attack on substation

KETRACO Managing Director John Mativo the transmission firm had energized transformer TX1 and loaded four outgoing 33kV feeder lines to serve customers.  

May 8, 2024