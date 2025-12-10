Connect with us

Young mothers takes care of their newborns in a maternity ward at Kilifi County Hospital in Kilifi, Kilifi County, Kenya on November 27, 2020.

Counties to boost maternal care under new health framework

Women will soon access better maternity care close to home as counties roll out level 2 and 3 services under a new national health plan.

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 10 – Millions of Kenyan women are set to benefit from new changes in maternity services following a resolution passed after a meeting of the 12th National and County Governments Coordinating Summit on Wednesday.

The Summit resolved that by the second week of January 2026, county governments, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, will implement a new framework for maternity care at level two and three health facilities.

Consequently, maternal services will be made more affordable and accessible under the new plan that will see associated costs covered under the Primary Health Care Fund (PHCF).

The framework aims to standardize maternity services across counties, reduce disparities in care, and ensure women receive timely and quality services, regardless of their location.

The plan is also expected to help reduce the burden on larger referral hospitals, bringing care closer to communities.

The Summit, which brings together the national government and county leaders, also addressed other health sector issues.

These include reviewing laws that exempt Persons with Disabilities from medical fees, cancelling stalled medical equipment contracts to issue new tenders, and ensuring that Community Health Promoters (CHPs) receive timely salaries, insurance, and a pathway to permanent employment.

President William Ruto and Council of Governors Chair Ahmed Abdullahi emphasized that strengthening maternity and primary health care is critical for improving overall health outcomes in the devolved system.

“This framework is a step towards equitable healthcare for all Kenyans, especially women,” said one Summit official. “Counties will now have a clear plan and resources to deliver quality maternity services at local facilities.”

The new initiative is expected to roll out immediately, with counties working under the PHCF legal framework to ensure affordable and reliable maternity care for every woman in Kenya.

