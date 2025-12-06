Commonwealth places Tanzania on probation over rights violations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 — The Commonwealth has issued its strongest rebuke to Tanzania in years, effectively placing the East African nation on probation and subjecting it to a series of mandatory political and human rights reforms.

The move, announced Friday in the Concluding Statement of the 71st Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) meeting, marks the body’s toughest censure short of outright suspension.

The extraordinary meeting — held virtually and chaired by Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg — brought together ministers from Antigua and Barbuda, Botswana, Canada, Grenada, Malaysia, Mauritius, Samoa, and Zambia.

While reaffirming the Commonwealth’s core principles, the ministers singled out Tanzania for alarming backsliding on democracy, the rule of law, and fundamental freedoms.

CMAG said it had “expressed the collective concern of the Commonwealth” over reports of serious violations before and after Tanzania’s recent elections, citing threats to judicial independence, shrinking democratic space, and abuses of human rights and free expression.

The Group also criticised the government’s handling of political unrest, including allegations of violence, suppression of assembly, and interference with the media and civil society.

“Members expressed deep concern over the reported deteriorating situation pre- and post-elections,” CMAG’s statement noted.

Flawed poll

The decision follows the brutal post-poll chaos that led to loss of lives after President Samia Suluhu Hassan was declared winner with 98 per cent of the vote.

AU declares Tanzania’s 2025 elections non-compliant with democratic standards

According to the statement, ministers were briefed by Tanzania’s Foreign Minister, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, before making their determination.

In an uncommon measure used only for countries showing significant democratic regression, CMAG placed Tanzania on its Formal Agenda for March 2026 — the first step toward potential suspension from the Commonwealth if reforms are not met.

The Group set out four binding conditions that Tanzania must fulfil ahead of the next review.

They include full and unrestricted access for the Commonwealth Secretary-General’s Special Envoy, former Malawian President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, to all stakeholders in Tanzania.

Legal action

It also demanded lifting of restrictions on freedom of assembly, expression, the media, and civil society, and convening an inter-party political forum to establish a jointly agreed framework for future elections.

The group further called for transparent legal and administrative action to hold perpetrators of electoral violence accountable and compensate victims.

Such prescriptions are typically reserved for countries drifting toward authoritarianism, underscoring the depth of concern within the Commonwealth.

Should the government fail to comply, the March 2026 meeting in London could escalate the matter — potentially leading to sanctions, intensified diplomatic pressure, or suspension, similar to actions previously taken against Zimbabwe, Pakistan, and Fiji.

CMAG also directed Tanzania’s government to submit the terms of reference for its newly established Commission of Inquiry, signalling the Commonwealth’s intent to scrutinise the credibility of domestic investigations.

The Secretary-General was instructed to prepare a full progress report for the March session and maintain active engagement with Tanzanian authorities.

Ministers stressed that democracy, judicial independence, and human rights are non-negotiable pillars of the Commonwealth Charter.

They urged Tanzania to draw on available technical support to restore trust, strengthen governance institutions, and ensure political stability.

As the strongest collective intervention in Tanzania’s domestic governance in years, the CMAG decision sets the stage for a tense three-month period in which President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration will face intense international scrutiny.

The next CMAG meeting will take place on March 7, 2026, during Commonwealth Week in London — a moment that could determine Tanzania’s standing in the 56-nation bloc.