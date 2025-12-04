Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CITY HALL

City Hall Dismisses Claims of Immediate Parking Fee Increase

Although the policy’s cost analysis shows that it costs the county approximately KSh 520 to provide a single parking service, Njoroge stressed that this figure does not translate into an automatic or planned increment.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4-Nairobi County Receiver of Revenue, Tiras Njoroge, has moved to clarify the intent of the newly launched Tariff and Pricing Policy 2025–2030, dismissing media reports alleging that parking fees will rise from KSh 300 to KSh 520.

Njoroge clarified  that the policy is a strategic framework not a fee adjustment and is designed to guide how Nairobi will set, review, and update charges for services such as parking, business permits, markets, and health facilities over the next five years. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He noted that Nairobi is the first county since devolution to develop such a comprehensive policy.

Although the policy’s cost analysis shows that it costs the county approximately KSh 520 to provide a single parking service, Njoroge stressed that this figure does not translate into an automatic or planned increment.

“For any charge to be changed, it must go through the Finance Act-making process and reflect economic realities as well as public interest,” he said.

Njoroge explained that the policy was developed to link fees to the cost of service delivery, offering a fair, transparent, and lawful method of setting charges after years of complaints over arbitrary levies, revenue leakages, and legal disputes.

“Governor Sakaja Johnson is not planning to increase any service charge. The county is sensitive to the prevailing economic conditions and the needs of Nairobi residents,” he added.

He emphasised that the Tariff and Pricing Policy aims to create a standardised, predictable, and accountable system for pricing county services, ensuring that charges are backed by research and cost analysis rather than guesswork. 

By adopting a cost-based approach, the county hopes to improve service delivery, enhance financial sustainability, promote fairness, and strengthen long-term development planning.

Njoroge added that the policy establishes the legal and administrative foundation the county will rely on when adjusting fees responsibly between 2025 and 2030, with the overarching goal of delivering value for money to residents.

Rumours were rife that Nairobi parking charges will increase to KSh 520 from KSh 300 starting July 2026 following approval of the 2026/2027 Annual Development Plan.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

City Hall gets nod to increase parking charges to Sh569

The 2025-2030 Tariffs and Pricing Policy on service costs, which was tabled before the House after public participation, introduces a cost-based pricing model that...

1 hour ago

Headlines

Speaker Wetang’ula confirms Kwanza MP is receiving treatment in India

The Speaker added that he had personally spoken to the MP through a conference call on Monday, and the Clerk of the National Assembly...

2 hours ago

Headlines

MCK Condemns Gachagua’s Attack on Journalist Stephen Letoo

The media regulator asserted that such targeted attacks on individual journalists by senior political figures are utterly unacceptable and pose a direct threat to...

2 hours ago

Politics

UDA sets January 10 Date for Grassroots Elections in 20 Counties

According to the statement, registration for aspirants seeking to participate in the polls opens on December 4, 2025, at noon, when the online portals...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Renowned Kenyan Actor Bilal Wanjau Dies While Undergoing Treatment at KNH

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 4-Celebrated Kenyan actor and director Bilal Wanjau has died while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital, his family has announced. According to...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Residents block Sigalagala-Musoli Road over gold mining concerns

Residents have expressed concerns over potential land evictions, inadequate compensation, and environmental impacts that could arise from mining activities.

5 hours ago

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

Kenya abstains from UN vote compelling Russia to return abducted Ukrainian children

The abstention signals a subtle but notable shift in Nairobi’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, aligning with its newly approved foreign policy sessional paper,...

9 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

IFC team set to visit Kenya in January for talks on JKIA Modernisation, Energy Projects

According to the President, the innovative financing approach is already attracting strong interest from global partners and is expected to accelerate the delivery of...

9 hours ago