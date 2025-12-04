City Hall Dismisses Claims of Immediate Parking Fee Increase

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4-Nairobi County Receiver of Revenue, Tiras Njoroge, has moved to clarify the intent of the newly launched Tariff and Pricing Policy 2025–2030, dismissing media reports alleging that parking fees will rise from KSh 300 to KSh 520.

Njoroge clarified that the policy is a strategic framework not a fee adjustment and is designed to guide how Nairobi will set, review, and update charges for services such as parking, business permits, markets, and health facilities over the next five years.

He noted that Nairobi is the first county since devolution to develop such a comprehensive policy.

Although the policy’s cost analysis shows that it costs the county approximately KSh 520 to provide a single parking service, Njoroge stressed that this figure does not translate into an automatic or planned increment.

“For any charge to be changed, it must go through the Finance Act-making process and reflect economic realities as well as public interest,” he said.

Njoroge explained that the policy was developed to link fees to the cost of service delivery, offering a fair, transparent, and lawful method of setting charges after years of complaints over arbitrary levies, revenue leakages, and legal disputes.

“Governor Sakaja Johnson is not planning to increase any service charge. The county is sensitive to the prevailing economic conditions and the needs of Nairobi residents,” he added.

He emphasised that the Tariff and Pricing Policy aims to create a standardised, predictable, and accountable system for pricing county services, ensuring that charges are backed by research and cost analysis rather than guesswork.

By adopting a cost-based approach, the county hopes to improve service delivery, enhance financial sustainability, promote fairness, and strengthen long-term development planning.

Njoroge added that the policy establishes the legal and administrative foundation the county will rely on when adjusting fees responsibly between 2025 and 2030, with the overarching goal of delivering value for money to residents.

Rumours were rife that Nairobi parking charges will increase to KSh 520 from KSh 300 starting July 2026 following approval of the 2026/2027 Annual Development Plan.