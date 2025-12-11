2025 KJSEA Results Now Accessible Online – CS Ogamba

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has announced that 2025 Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) results are now accessible online for all candidates.

Learners can view their results by visiting http://kjsea.knec.ac.ke and entering either their assessment number or any of their registered names.

CS Ogamba highlighted that this online accessibility is part of efforts to streamline result dissemination under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), enabling learners, parents, and schools to quickly access performance data.

“This online portal allows every candidate to check their results conveniently, ensuring transparency and ease of access,” CS Ogamba said.

The first-ever KJSEA results under CBC have already shown that female learners outperformed male learners in 10 of the 12 subjects assessed, reflecting significant progress in promoting gender equity in education.

The results will also inform the smooth transition of learners to senior school, with placements to be communicated to parents before Christmas, ahead of the official start of Grade 10 on January 12, 2026.