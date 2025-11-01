UDA scoops two seats ahead of Nov 27 mini-polls as IEBC declares ‘no contest’

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1 – United Democratic Alliance’s Reuben Kigen and Phillip Kipkosgei have been declared the newly elected MCAs for Tembelio and Metkei Wards.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Edung Ethekon declared the two duly elected after no other candidates were cleared to contest in the November 27 by-election.

The Metkei ward vacancy arose after former Metkei MCA Lawi Kipng’etich Kibire resigned in February 2025 and was subsequently elected Speaker of the Elgeyo Marakwet County Assembly.

The Tembelio vacancy followed the elevation of former MCA Evans Kapkea to the position of Uasin Gishu deputy governor in 2024.

The Metkei Ward vacancy arose after former MCA Lawi Kipng’etich Kibire resigned in February 2025 and was subsequently elected Speaker of the Elgeyo Marakwet County Assembly.

The Tembelio vacancy followed the elevation of former Tembelio MCA Evans Kapkea to the position of Uasin Gishu deputy governor in 2024.

IEBC will no hold by-elections in 16 electoral units out of 18 contests that were gazetted in a schedule for all pending by-polls.

Other wards named for polls include Angata Nanyokie (Samburu), Chemundu/Kapng’etuny (Nandi), Chewani (Tana River), Fafi (Garissa), Kariobangi North (Nairobi), Kisa East (Kakamega), Mumbuni North (Machakos).

There are also Narok Town (Narok), Purko (Kajiado), Nyansiongo, Nyamaiya and Ekerenyo (Nyamira), plus Lake Zone and Nanaam (Turkana) respectively.

At the constituency level, by-elections will be carried out in Kasipul, Malava, Banissa, Mbeere North, Magarini and Ugunja to replace, among others, Charles Ong’ondo Were and Malulu Injendi, who passed away this year.