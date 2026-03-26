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President Ruto Assures Kenyans of Fuel Stability Amid Middle East Crisis

President Ruto said the government is working closely with regional partners and industry stakeholders to ensure steady fuel availability and prevent shortages.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that the government has put in place robust measures to cushion the country from potential disruptions in fuel and commodity supplies arising from the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Speaking after bilateral talks with Mozambique President Daniel Chapo at State House, Nairobi, the President said the government is working closely with regional partners and industry stakeholders to ensure steady fuel availability and prevent shortages.

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He emphasised that authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will not tolerate artificial fuel shortages driven by profiteering, warning that firm action will be taken against those attempting to exploit the crisis.

Ruto noted that while the government has made significant progress in mitigating the impact of the conflict, a prolonged war could still pose risks to Kenya’s economy, as well as regional and global markets.

He expressed optimism that diplomatic efforts and dialogue would lead to a de-escalation of tensions.

The President was speaking during a press briefing held after hosting President Chapo, who is in Kenya on an official visit and attended the Kenya International Investment Conference as the chief guest.

Ruto further highlighted the stabilising effect of Kenya’s Government-to-Government (G-to-G) oil import arrangement introduced in 2023.

The deal, struck with suppliers in the Gulf, has helped maintain relatively stable petroleum prices and ease pressure on the exchange rate, shielding the country from global price volatility.

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