United Alternative Government to Tour Ukambani, Coast and Western Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – The United Alternative Government has announced it will be holding a series of regional tours as they mobilize political support ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a joint statement the Alliance leaders Fred Matiangi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Rigathi Gachagua said the coalition will embark on a three-day tour of the Ukambani region, followed by a similar three-day visit to the Coast, before concluding with a Western Kenya tour in the third week of April.

The Western leg of the tour will be hosted by the party leader, underscoring the region’s strategic importance in the coalition’s growing national footprint.

“The United Alternative Government will begin its 3-day Ukambani tour, followed by a 3-day Coast tour, and will hold a 3-day Western Kenya tour in the third week of April, hosted by DAP-K Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa,” the opposition outfit said in a statement.