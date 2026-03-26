Maraga, Natembeya hold Talks on Justice, Accountability, and 2027 bid

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and 2027 Presidential Aspirant Chief Justice Emeritus David Maraga held talks, focusing on key governance and constitutional issues shaping the country’s future.

Natembeya described the meeting as a ‘meaningful engagement on matters of national importance,’ centered on strengthening constitutionalism, upholding the rule of law, and promoting integrity in leadership.

“Our discussion centered on the enduring principles of constitutionalism, the rule of law, integrity in leadership, and the continued strengthening of our democratic institutions. His steadfast commitment to justice and accountability continues to inspire principled leadership across the country,” he said.

Natembeya lauded Maraga for his longstanding commitment to justice and accountability.

“I deeply value his counsel and statesmanship as we work to align our local development priorities with Kenya’s broader vision for a just, transparent, and equitable society,” the Governor added.