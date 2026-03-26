Vivo Energy Kenya Cites High Demand for Temporary Fuel Shortages at Shell Stations

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – Vivo Energy Kenya has attributed temporary fuel stock-outs at some of its Shell service stations to an unexpected surge in customer demand.

In a statement, the company said it is actively monitoring fuel levels and prioritizing quick replenishment to minimize inconvenience to motorists and businesses.

The pan-African retailer and distributor of high-quality fuels and lubricants reassured the public that the shortages are temporary and that efforts are ongoing to restore normal fuel availability across its network.

“We have recently experienced increased demand for our products, which has resulted in temporary stock-outs at some service stations. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and working continuously to replenish affected sites as quickly as possible,” read the statement.

The development comes a day after Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi warned Oil Marketing Companies against hoarding fuel, saying offenders risk losing their licenses.

“Notwithstanding the stable supply position, we note with concern reports of product hoarding and speculative withholding of stocks. This conduct is commercially opportunistic, contrary to the public interest, and in direct breach of licensing obligations,” the CS said.