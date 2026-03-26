Judiciary Pushes Access to Justice Reforms as Mokaya Praises High Court Judges

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Winfridah Mokaya, has commended High Court judges for their dedication and resilience, while reaffirming the Judiciary’s commitment to strengthening institutional support and enhancing access to justice—especially for vulnerable groups.

Speaking during the 2026 High Court Leaders Conference in Naivasha, Mokaya described the forum as a critical platform for accountability, reflection, and collaboration within the Judiciary.

She praised judges for their continued service despite the demanding nature of their work, noting that their commitment remains central to the effective delivery of justice.

Addressing the conference theme on protecting vulnerable women and children, the Chief Registrar underscored the Judiciary’s focus on a people-centred justice system under the Social Transformation through Access to Justice (STAJ) Blueprint.

She emphasised that justice must not only be administered but must also be felt by those seeking protection, dignity, and redress.

Mokaya called for greater institutional introspection to ensure judicial processes are responsive to the needs of vulnerable populations.

She highlighted the High Court’s constitutional mandate, noting its vital role in safeguarding rights and delivering justice where it is most needed.

On institutional support, the Chief Registrar outlined several measures aimed at boosting judicial performance.

These include the deployment of 23 new motor vehicles to replace an ageing fleet, with an additional 10 expected soon. She also cited ongoing efforts to recruit legal researchers alongside judges to enhance capacity within the courts.

She further pointed to recent milestones in judicial welfare, including the enactment of the Judges’ Retirement Benefits Act, terming it a significant step toward securing judges’ dignity and independence after retirement. Mokaya assured judges of the Judiciary’s commitment to implementing court decisions on benefits, subject to due process and available resources.

While acknowledging existing budgetary constraints, she appealed for patience, reiterating management’s commitment to transparency and continued engagement.

Mokaya concluded by urging judges to uphold integrity and public trust, stressing that the strength of the Judiciary lies not only in its rulings, but in how justice is experienced by the people it serves.