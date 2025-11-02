Two Suspects Nabbed in Homa Bay With 300kg of Cannabis

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 2 – Police in Homa Bay arrested two suspects after they were allegedly found with 2,100 rolls of Cannabis in their possession.

The National Police Service says the two were intercepted as they were transporting haul near Arujo Bridge.

After conducting a thorough search of the vehicle, the officers discovered the narcotics weighing approximately 300 kilograms, concealed inside six sacks.

The suspects are currently in custody at Homa Bay Police Station, pending processing and arraignment in court.

The exhibits have been secured at the same facility as evidence.

“The National Police Service reiterates its commitment to the fight against narcotic drugs and illicit brews throughout the country,” read the NPS statement.