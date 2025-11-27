Sifuna Decries “One of the Bloodiest Election Days” as By-Elections Marred by Violence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has condemned Thursday’s by-elections as “one of the bloodiest election days in recent history,” accusing security agencies of incompetence and complicity in the violence witnessed across several regions.

Sifuna said violence in Kabuchai, Malava and Kasipul suggested either a breakdown in security command or active participation by state officers in orchestrating chaos.

“Today has to be one of the bloodiest election days in recent history. All the violence being witnessed across the country—from Kabuchai to Malava to Kasipul—points either to incompetence in the security command or their outright involvement in planning and executing it,” he said.

He added that Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and other senior officials “must take responsibility for failing to secure the safety of all involved.”

His remarks came as Siaya Governor James Orengo issued a separate but equally stark warning, denouncing the growing militarization and what he termed the “goonification” of Kenya’s electoral politics.

Orengo said the violent incidents witnessed during the by-elections signaled a dangerous regression reminiscent of past dark chapters in Kenya’s political history.

“We can’t be first world if, years after Constitution 2010, we can’t hold peaceful and fair elections,” Orengo said.

“The militarization and ‘goonification’ of elections is an evil worse than ‘mlolongo’.”

The veteran reformist warned that Kenya risks following a worrying regional pattern, noting that parts of East Africa have seen rising political intolerance.

“The East African neighborhood is becoming—or has been—extremely intolerant and despotic,” he said, citing developments in Tanzania and Uganda, where recent political contests have also been marred by violence.

Thursday’s by-elections, held across 22 area, were overshadowed by violence, intimidation and attempts to disrupt voting, raising concerns about the state of Kenya’s democratic environment.

In Kasipul Constituency, Homa Bay Town MP and ODM chief agent Peter Kaluma sustained a head injury after chaos erupted at several polling stations.

Kaluma accused supporters of independent candidate Philip Aroko of orchestrating the attack.

“I was carrying out my duties as a party agent when I was attacked. Aroko is losing, and that is why his people are resorting to violence,” he said after receiving treatment, while urging ODM supporters to maintain peace.

In the commotion, a firearm belonging to Kaluma’s bodyguard went missing.

The by-election—necessitated by the fatal shooting of former MP Ongondo Were—had already been fraught with tension, including two deaths reported during the campaigns.

ODM candidate Boyd Were condemned the chaos, saying, “The people of Kasipul deserve a peaceful election. Those disrupting the process must be held accountable.”

Security was heightened across the constituency, with officers frisking voters, mounting roadblocks, and patrolling known flashpoints.

In Malava Constituency, Kakamega County, political tensions spiked after DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa accused UDA candidate David Ndakwa of involvement in an attack on DAP-K aspirant Seth Panyako.

Wamalwa further alleged interference with police operations at certain polling stations.

“Any candidate found engaging in violence or trying to manipulate the process should be immediately disqualified,” he said.

Panyako claimed there had been attempts on his life, calling the threats “politically motivated.” Police said investigations were ongoing.

In Magarini Constituency, Kilifi County, residents of Kanagoni confronted Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga, accusing him of acting as an unauthorized polling agent.

Tensions escalated, prompting security officers to escort the legislator out of the station.

Election officials reiterated that only accredited individuals are permitted inside polling centres.

Despite assurances from authorities that security operations were sufficient and that the polls would remain credible, the day’s sporadic violence renewed concerns about Kenya’s ability to uphold the democratic guarantees of the 2010 Constitution.