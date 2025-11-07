Rights groups say Suluhu setting up Kenyans for xenophobia, denounce ‘unfounded’ protest claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 — Three leading human rights organizations have expressed deep concern over statements by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and other senior officials suggesting that foreign nationals, particularly Kenyans, were responsible for the deadly violence that erupted after Tanzania’s disputed October 29 elections.

In a joint statement issued Friday in Nairobi, VOCAL Africa, Defenders Coalition, and Amnesty International Kenya said the claims were “unfounded,” warning that they could incite xenophobia and expose Kenyans in Tanzania to harassment, arbitrary arrest, or worse.

“These claims are unfounded and present serious risks to the safety of Kenyans and other foreign nationals,” the organizations said.

The rights bodies condemned what they described as an “escalating repression” by Tanzanian authorities following the contested poll that returned President Suluhu to power with 98 per cent of the vote — a result widely criticized by opposition parties and international observers.

The joint statement also highlighted the killing of a Kenyan teacher, John Okoth Ogutu, in Dar es Salaam on October 29, and the unlawful detention of Fredrick Lorent Obuya, another Kenyan national, who was reportedly taken into custody by Tanzanian security forces two days later and remains held incommunicado at Oyster Bay Police Station.

“These are not isolated incidents, but rather emblematic of the escalating repression unleashed by Tanzanian authorities against the public, journalists, and human rights defenders in the aftermath of the disputed elections,” the groups stated.

The organizations accused Tanzanian authorities of violating their own constitutional guarantees and international obligations, including under the East African Community (EAC) Treaty, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Call for response by Kenya

Noting that up to 20,000 Kenyans live and work in Tanzania, the groups urged the Government of Kenya to take “unequivocal” steps to protect its citizens abroad.

“The Government of Kenya bears an unequivocal duty to protect its citizens abroad and to demand accountability where their rights are violated,” the statement said, calling on Nairobi to ensure the safety of all Kenyans in Tanzania amid growing anti-foreigner rhetoric.

AU Mission declares Tanzania’s 2025 elections non-compliant with democratic standards

The organizations urged both governments to facilitate the immediate repatriation of Ogutu’s body to Kenya, conduct an independent postmortem in the presence of family and observers, and secure the unconditional release of Obuya or charge him in court if grounds exist.

They further called for a formal apology and reparations to the victims’ families, alongside a comprehensive safety review for all Kenyans and other foreign nationals in Tanzania to prevent future violations.

If these actions are not taken, the groups vowed to pursue legal redress before the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) and the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR).

The lobby groups also called on the African Union (AU), Southern African Development Community (SADC), East African Community (EAC), and the United Nations (UN) to intervene and safeguard both Tanzanians and foreign nationals affected by the post-election violence.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Tanzania in their struggle for human rights, freedom, and dignity,” the statement declared.

‘Outsiders’

The statement follows remarks by President Suluhu during her swearing-in ceremony in Dodoma on Monday, where she accused foreign actors of fueling unrest after the disputed October 29 General Election.

President Suluhu vowed to safeguard Tanzania’s peace and sovereignty “through all means and at all cost,” warning that her government will not tolerate any attempts to destabilize the nation following violent post-election protests.

“What happened does not align with the character of a Tanzanian. It did not surprise us to see that some of those arrested for causing disturbances came from outside the country,” she said.

“Our defense and security organs [are] continuing to investigate these incidents to return Tanzania to the peace we [are] accustomed to.”

In Nairobi, Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs on Thursday appealed to citizens with relatives in Tanzania to share names, addresses, and emergency contacts to help locate those possibly affected by the unrest.

The Ministry said it was coordinating with the Kenyan High Commission in Dar es Salaam to ensure the safety and welfare of nationals living there.

“Dear Kenyans, the Ministry has heard your concerns and requests that you share the names and addresses of all Kenyans who may be exposed to any sort of danger in our neighboring or far-away countries,” the notice read.

“If possible, please include the name and contact information of a relative with whom the Ministry, the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, and Kenya Missions abroad — including the Kenya High Commission in Tanzania — can work.”