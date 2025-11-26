NPS Assures of adequate Security Ahead of tomorrow’s By-Elections, Warns Against Incitement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 — The National Police Service (NPS) has assured the public that adequate security measures are in place ahead of tomorrow’s by-elections, calling on Kenyans to remain calm and comply with the law.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the NPS noted that police officers have been deployed across all polling stations, key transit routes, and sensitive areas to safeguard voters, election officials, and political candidates.

“Our officers are fully prepared to maintain law and order. Kenyans are urged to exercise patience and respect the electoral process,” the statement read.

The service also issued a stern warning to politicians and party officials against making inciteful or inflammatory statements that could escalate tensions during the by-elections.

“We will take decisive action against anyone found spreading hate, inciting violence, or attempting to disrupt the elections. Peaceful conduct is non-negotiable,” the NPS emphasized.

This assurance comes ahead of by-elections in multiple constituencies, which have drawn national attention amid recent incidents of political clashes in some regions. Security agencies have highlighted that coordination with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and local administrators has been intensified to ensure smooth conduct.

The NPS urged all Kenyans to report any suspicious activity or attempts to compromise the electoral process and reminded the public that the courts remain the proper avenue for resolving electoral disputes.