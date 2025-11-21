Museveni, Mudavadi Hold Talks Amid Tension Over Indian Ocean Remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni hosted Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, at the Mayuge State Lodge following diplomatic tension triggered by recent remarks about the Indian Ocean.

A statement from Uganda’s State House said both sides reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful coexistence and regional cooperation.

“Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary, H.E. Musalia Mudavadi, and his team visited me at State Lodge Mayuge last night. We discussed issues concerning both our countries and the region. I welcome him,” read a post on President Museveni’s X account.

On Wednesday, Mudavadi assured legislators that Kenya has always provided safe and unrestricted passage for goods from landlocked countries and would not deviate from its obligations.

President Museveni, speaking last Sunday, warned that Uganda and other landlocked African countries could face future wars if their access to the Indian Ocean — a critical route for trade and strategic defence — is obstructed.

During a live radio talk show at Mbale State Lodge, the President described the notion of any single country claiming exclusive ownership of the sea as “madness,” urging East African nations to accelerate political and economic integration for collective security and shared prosperity.

“That is why I say, you people, why don’t you see how to unite? Because Uganda, even if you want to build a navy, how can you build it? We don’t have access to the sea,” Museveni said. “The political situation in Africa is so irrational. Some countries have no access to the sea for economic purposes, but also for defence purposes. You are stuck. How do I export my products?”

The President said East African political and economic integration remains a top priority in his 2026 presidential manifesto.