Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Anna Libana, Namibia’s Director of the National Energy Fund, posing for a picture, during the COP30 Climate Conference in Belém,Brazil, November, 2025. Photo: Seth Onyango, bird story agency

COP30 in Brazil

Meet the woman driving Namibia toward 70% green electrification by 2030

As Namibia chases an ambitious goal to bring electricity to most of its citizens, one seasoned professional is ensuring the power source is clean, affordable, and managed by a new generation of female leaders.

Published

Seth Onyango, bird story agency

Anna Libana’s phone glowed persistently in the subdued light of the lobby as she scrolled through messages and notes, while the corridors of COP30 in Belém buzzed with delegates rushing between sessions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Since morning, a steady stream of updates from her team in Windhoek—project briefs, draft proposals, meeting requests—had filled the screen, each notification pulling her deeper into the work that brought her here.

For Namibia’s Director of the National Energy Fund, the relentless pace of the summit mirrors the urgency of her mission: finding ways to finance renewable energy for communities still waiting for electricity.

Libana, a seasoned energy economist, carries the weight of Namibia’s electrification goals on her shoulders. The National Energy Fund, which she directs, is tasked with equalising energy prices and financing renewable technologies such as solar water heaters, photovoltaic systems, and solar home kits. “Electricity is no longer a luxury,” she said. “It is a basic necessity for every human being on the planet.”

What makes her work resonate across Africa is its replicable nature. Many countries face the same challenge of sparse populations combined with limited budgets for extending grid infrastructure. By championing decentralised solutions like mini‑grids and solar kits, Libana is showing how nations can leapfrog traditional energy pathways and deliver affordable, renewable power directly to those who need it most.

In Namibia, Libana oversees the Solar Revolving Fund (SRF), responsible for financing technologies like solar water heaters and photovoltaic systems, crucial tools for reaching the national target of 70% electrification by 2030.

For a sparsely populated country where many communities live far from the national grid, this is no small feat.

The SRF has already financed more than 5,000 renewable systems, with solar home kits and photovoltaic panels dominating. These technologies are not only lighting homes but also powering schools, clinics, and small businesses in off‑grid areas.

Yet, the path is fraught with challenges. Across Africa, financing remains the single biggest hurdle to a clean energy transition. Libana is at COP30 specifically to master one potential solution: carbon trading.

Libana is candid about the difficulties of mobilising resources for renewable energy in developing countries. “Carbon trading is new to me,” she admitted, “but I believe it can reduce greenhouse gas emissions if we follow the models used in developed countries properly. The challenge will be financing.”

She sees carbon markets not as an abstract concept, but as a vital tool to replenish the Solar Revolving Fund, creating a sustainable cycle of investment. “The challenge here will be the financing,” she conceded, highlighting the need for global partners and knowledge transfer.

Her own journey to the forefront of energy policy was forged through years of rising through the ranks. From a Senior Petroleum Economist to her current directorship, she has built a career on understanding the intricate economics of energy. Now, she is applying that expertise to pivot her nation towards sustainability.

“I believe in inclusivity,” Libana said, seamlessly weaving her advocacy for women into the climate conversation. “It’s very, very important to have women in decision making, especially at this level.”

She points to a powerful example back home: Namibia’s first female president, Madam Nandi Ndaitwah. “She is really pushing for women’s inclusion in decision making at all levels in our country,” Libana noted, drawing a line from national leadership to her own role. “I don’t think it’s really a problem for me as a woman to be leading the agenda of energy access.”

Her vision for women in Africa is both a challenge and an affirmation. “We need to start believing in ourselves,” she insisted. “We must really stand up… and not reduce ourselves to cultural traditions that we are always in the kitchen, cooking. We must make sure we are at that level to make decisions that can affect our countries.”

At COP30, Libana’s presence is a testament to that belief. Amid the technical debates over emissions and financing, she stands as a dual force: a pragmatic financier and a pioneering female leader. Her mission is to secure donor partnerships for mini-grids and off-grid solutions, bringing power to the most remote corners of Namibia.

Her focus may be on watts and wiring, but her broader challenge is to a system that has often overlooked both Africa and women. The African Development Bank estimates the continent needs massive investment to adapt to climate impacts, but leaders like Libana argue that investment must be paired with local expertise and inclusive governance.

For Libana, the solution lies in a powerful combination of finance, technology, and faith in human potential. “If we want to make change in our society, we really need to stand up,” she said, her conviction clear. That change, for her, begins with a simple solar panel in a remote home, and a woman at the table deciding how to fund the next one.

bird story agency

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EAC

EAC pushes for expanded climate financing at COP30 in Brazil

A highlight of the EAC’s participation is the launch of the Preview Edition of the Lake Victoria State of the Basin Report 2025, developed...

3 days ago

COP30 in Brazil

Kenya Calls for Global Support to Build Climate-Resilient Cities at COP30

Speaking at the High-Level Panel on Peripheries and Climate Justice at COP30, Environment and Climate Change Principal Secretary, Festus Ngeno highlighted Kenya’s leadership in...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Renews Call for Global Fossil Fuel Phase-Out at COP30 in Brazil

Kindiki noted that this milestone has drawn international recognition and positions Kenya to achieve 100 per cent green energy by 2030.

6 days ago

Fifth Estate

BILL GATES: Three tough truths about climate

Although climate change will have serious consequences—particularly for people in the poorest countries—it will not lead to humanity’s demise. People will be able to...

6 days ago

Sustainability Watch

World leaders voice frustration as 1.5°C target deemed “virtually impossible”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the “consensus is gone” on tackling climate change but insisted the UK remains “all in.” Prince William urged...

November 7, 2025

Sustainability Watch

UNEP warns 1.5°C overshoot now inevitable as world misses Paris Climate targets

UNEP’s Emissions Gap Report 2025 finds the world still off track to meet Paris goals, with temperatures projected to rise up to 2.5°C this...

November 5, 2025

Sustainability Watch

Guterres urges nations to bring bold emission cuts, climate justice plans to COP30 in Brazil

UN Secretary-General António Guterres calls on world leaders to arrive at COP30 in Brazil with ambitious emission reduction plans and climate justice commitments for...

November 4, 2025

World

At least 132 people killed in Brazil police raid

The police raid was the deadliest in the city, where authorities have for decades tried to contain the gangs which control many of its...

October 30, 2025