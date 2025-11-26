Connect with us

Senator Boni Khalwale/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Khalwale warns of pandemonium following withdrawal of security details for him and Natembeya

Khalwale acknowledged that police officers in the region have acted professionally so far.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has issued a sharp warning over the potential consequences should harm befall him or Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, following the government’s decision to withdraw their security details.

Speaking on Wednesday, Khalwale acknowledged that police officers in the region have acted professionally so far, but cautioned that any deliberate attempts to intimidate or attack them would trigger widespread political unrest.

“Nobody is immortal. If the intention behind withdrawing security is to actually cause us physical harm, it will have consequences,” Khalwale stated.

He warned that retaliation and chaos could spread across Kakamega, Trans-Nzoia, Bungoma, and even Nairobi, should violence occur.

“The amount of pandemonium that will take place in this county and by extension in Trans-Nzoia, Bungoma, and even Nairobi will be far more costly than simply allowing us to enjoy our constitutional freedoms,” he added.

Khalwale — long known for his fiery resistance to political pressure — referenced past incidents, including his arrest in Ikolomani and detention at Kakamega Police Station, insisting previous intimidation attempts failed.

He further said authorities should not “waste fuel” pursuing him, noting that he frequents known locations including his home and the late Peter Soita Shitanda’s hotel in Malava.

The Senator’s warning follows Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen’s announcement that security for Governor Natembeya and several other VIPs has been temporarily withdrawn. The decision was informed by a National Police Service (NPS) report alleging their possible involvement in election-related disorder.

Murkomen maintained the move is precautionary, pending investigations.

“Any security measure taken is to avoid crisis. If a police officer attached to a VIP is walking and working with goons, the best thing is to remove them,” he explained.

Governor Natembeya has condemned the withdrawal, terming it unconstitutional, politically motivated, and a threat to his safety.

Tension heightened after gunfire disrupted a rally in Kabuchai, Bungoma, sparking panic among residents.

Natembeya has recently positioned himself as a strong opposition voice in Western Kenya, frequently criticizing senior Kenya Kwanza leaders including Moses Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi. His confrontational style has boosted his support base but also inflamed rivalry with opposing political blocs.

Khalwale urged state agencies to uphold professionalism and avoid actions that may escalate conflict.

He warned that any intimidation of elected leaders could “spark significant unrest”.

