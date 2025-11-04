Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the project underscores Kenya’s resolve to build a resilient oxygen ecosystem and advance the country’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda/MoH

Capital Health

Kenya expands oxygen access with new Global Fund equipment consignment

Kenya has received a major boost to its health system with the delivery of new Global Fund-financed oxygen equipment to strengthen medical care and Universal Health Coverage.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 — The Ministry of Health has flagged off a new consignment of oxygen equipment under the Global Fund COVID-19 Response Mechanism – Oxygen Infrastructure Project, marking a major step toward expanding access to medical oxygen and strengthening Kenya’s health systems.

Fully financed by the Global Fund, the new shipment includes 470 multiparameter patient monitors, 10,000 wall outlet flowmeters, and 612 oxygen analysers, which will be distributed to health facilities across all 47 counties.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

These complement the 20,620 oxygen cylinders previously delivered under the same initiative.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the project underscores Kenya’s resolve to build a resilient oxygen ecosystem and advance the country’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

“This milestone represents significant progress in strengthening our health systems and ensuring that every Kenyan—from newborns to patients in critical care—has access to safe and reliable oxygen therapy,” said Duale.

He noted that the new oxygen accessories will support safe, effective, and patient-specific oxygen delivery, enabling healthcare providers to administer precise flow rates while minimizing risks of complications.

“This equipment will enhance early oxygen therapy for newborns and support patients experiencing respiratory distress or living with conditions such as asthma, COPD, pneumonia, and other respiratory illnesses,” he added.

Quality assurance

Duale also emphasized sustainability and quality assurance, announcing the calibration of all oxygen equipment every six months backed by continuous training for health workers.

He urged county governments and hospital administrators to allocate resources for preventive maintenance, calibration, and spare parts, ensuring uninterrupted functionality.

The Health CS commended the Global Fund for its financing and Amref Health Africa for its procurement and implementation support, calling it a model of effective public–private partnership.

“We [are] united in purpose to move from oxygen availability to assured access — in every ward, theatre, nursery, and ICU — all the way to the last mile,” Duale affirmed.

He was accompanied by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga, Principal Secretary for Public Health Mary Muthoni, Director-General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, Tom Menge, Head of the Health Products and Technologies Directorate, and representatives from Amref Health Africa.

The new consignment marks another milestone in Kenya’s efforts to ensure equitable access to life-saving oxygen therapy, particularly in remote and underserved regions.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Africa Reiterates Demand for Permanent Seats at UN Security Council

This is to amplify the voices of those living in poverty in the continent and ensure that they are fairly represented in multilateral institutions,...

31 minutes ago

Capital Health

Kenya wins bid to host World Cancer Leaders’ Summit

Kenya wins global bid to host the 2027 World Cancer Leaders’ Summit, a landmark event bringing global health leaders to Nairobi to advance cancer...

54 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KTDA Directors Move to Reassure Farmers Over Reduced Bonuses

KTDA said total payouts to farmers nationwide reached Sh69 billion, the second highest in the agency’s history.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KCSE Candidate Arrested Over Spate of Break-ins in Nyakach

The Form Four student at Ramula Odowa Secondary School, was arrested at the school following a detailed police investigation.

4 hours ago

Africa

Agony for families as landslide death toll climbs in Uganda and Kenya

So distressed was the 30-year-old Felix that he struggled to put the experience into words.

5 hours ago

Capital Health

Moroccan surgeons at KNH to conduct cochlear implant surgeries on 50 children

A team of Moroccan surgeons has joined KNH specialists in Nairobi for a week-long medical mission to perform cochlear implant surgeries on 50 children...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Launches $800 Million Green Fertiliser Plant at Olkaria

Once complete, the factory will produce 480,000 tonnes (more than 9 million 50kg bags of fertiliser) annually.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Advisor Urges Boda Boda Operators to Invest Collectively

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the sub-sector and regulating motorbike prices to enhance affordability.

1 day ago