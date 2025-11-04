Kenya expands oxygen access with new Global Fund equipment consignment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 — The Ministry of Health has flagged off a new consignment of oxygen equipment under the Global Fund COVID-19 Response Mechanism – Oxygen Infrastructure Project, marking a major step toward expanding access to medical oxygen and strengthening Kenya’s health systems.

Fully financed by the Global Fund, the new shipment includes 470 multiparameter patient monitors, 10,000 wall outlet flowmeters, and 612 oxygen analysers, which will be distributed to health facilities across all 47 counties.

These complement the 20,620 oxygen cylinders previously delivered under the same initiative.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the project underscores Kenya’s resolve to build a resilient oxygen ecosystem and advance the country’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

“This milestone represents significant progress in strengthening our health systems and ensuring that every Kenyan—from newborns to patients in critical care—has access to safe and reliable oxygen therapy,” said Duale.

He noted that the new oxygen accessories will support safe, effective, and patient-specific oxygen delivery, enabling healthcare providers to administer precise flow rates while minimizing risks of complications.

“This equipment will enhance early oxygen therapy for newborns and support patients experiencing respiratory distress or living with conditions such as asthma, COPD, pneumonia, and other respiratory illnesses,” he added.

Quality assurance

Duale also emphasized sustainability and quality assurance, announcing the calibration of all oxygen equipment every six months backed by continuous training for health workers.

He urged county governments and hospital administrators to allocate resources for preventive maintenance, calibration, and spare parts, ensuring uninterrupted functionality.

The Health CS commended the Global Fund for its financing and Amref Health Africa for its procurement and implementation support, calling it a model of effective public–private partnership.

“We [are] united in purpose to move from oxygen availability to assured access — in every ward, theatre, nursery, and ICU — all the way to the last mile,” Duale affirmed.

He was accompanied by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga, Principal Secretary for Public Health Mary Muthoni, Director-General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, Tom Menge, Head of the Health Products and Technologies Directorate, and representatives from Amref Health Africa.

The new consignment marks another milestone in Kenya’s efforts to ensure equitable access to life-saving oxygen therapy, particularly in remote and underserved regions.