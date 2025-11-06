Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo Leads Delegation to Bondo to Honour Raila Odinga

Kalonzo expressed gratitude for being in the lakeside city, where he joined locals and leaders in remembering the late opposition chief.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 5 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has led a delegation of party members, the Kamba Council of Elders, and members of the religious community to Bondo to pay tribute to the late Raila Odinga, whom he described as a “fallen brother, friend, and colleague.”

Speaking in Kisumu on Thursday morning, Kalonzo expressed gratitude for being in the lakeside city, where he joined locals and leaders in remembering the late opposition chief.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I am grateful to be here in Kisumu, surrounded by my Wiper Party members, the Kamba Council of Elders and the religious community this morning. Together, we will journey to Opoda Farm and Kang’o ka Jaramogi, to pay our respects to our fallen brother, friend and colleague Rt Hon Raila Amolo Odinga,” Kalonzo said.

The former Vice President is expected to join other national leaders and Azimio la Umoja coalition partners in Siaya County, where a series of memorial events are being held at Opoda Farm and Kang’o ka Jaramogi, the historic home of the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

Kalonzo described Raila as a towering statesman whose contribution to Kenya’s democracy and governance would never be forgotten.

“Raila Odinga stood for justice, unity, and the empowerment of every Kenyan. His spirit will continue to guide our nation as we strive to uphold the values he lived for,” he added.

The Kisumu visit marks part of a broader series of national tributes being organized in honour of the longtime opposition leader, who played a central role in shaping Kenya’s multiparty politics.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Makau Mutua: “No One Will Inherit Raila Odinga”

Mutua said Raila’s political legacy cannot simply be passed down or replicated overnight.

39 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Officers Attending Promotion Interviews in Nairobi to Get Allowances — CS Murkomen

Murkomen said the move is aimed at promoting fairness and easing the financial burden on officers who are often required to travel from different...

51 minutes ago

Africa

Kenya High Commission resumes normal operations in Tanzania

The Mission urged Kenyans to stay vigilant and report any security concerns or distress cases immediately to the High Commission.

59 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

University Staff Unions End 49-Day Strike After Govt Offer

UASU Secretary-General Wasonga said the union decided to suspend the strike to allow learning to resume in all public universities.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Murkomen Urges Parliament to Boost Funding for Security Infrastructure

Murkomen underscored the government’s commitment to modernising the security sector while linking development to peace-building.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs Committee Calls for Urgent Action as Floods, Landslides Claim Lives Across Kenya

Committee Chairperson Peter Lochakapong (MP, Sigor) expressed deep concern over the ongoing tragedies that have claimed at least 34 lives, displaced hundreds of families.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen Warns of Criminal Gangs Infiltrating Bodaboda Sector

The CS cited a rise in cases of vehicles being set ablaze by bodaboda riders during altercations or traffic disputes.

20 hours ago

World

EACC Arrests Senior Sports Officials Over Sh3.8bn Fraud Scheme

The anti-graft agency said the arrests followed early morning search operations conducted simultaneously in Nairobi, Kiambu, Nyeri, Machakos, and Nanyuki counties.

20 hours ago