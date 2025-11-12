Connect with us

Before joining Parliament, the late Bidu served as the inaugural Speaker of the Isiolo County Assembly from 2013 to 2017, where he was credited with laying the foundation for county legislation and oversight/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Isiolo South MP Bidu Mohamed is dead. He served as Isiolo’s inaugural Speaker

Isiolo South MP Bidu Mohamed has died while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital. The first-term legislator, who served as the inaugural Isiolo County Assembly Speaker, was hailed as a dedicated public servant by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 — Isiolo South Member of Parliament Tubi Bidu Mohamed has died while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula announced on Tuesday evening.

In a formal communication to the House under Standing Order 42(2), Speaker Wetang’ula described the passing of the first-term legislator, who was elected on a Jubilee Party ticket in 2022, as a great loss to Parliament and the nation.

“It is with profound sorrow that I inform you and the nation of the demise of our esteemed colleague, the Member for Isiolo South Constituency, Hon. Tubi Bidu Mohamed, who has left us this evening while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital,” Wetang’ula said.

Details surrounding the illness that led to his death remain unclear, as the family is yet to issue an official statement.

Before joining Parliament, the late Bidu served as the inaugural Speaker of the Isiolo County Assembly from 2013 to 2017, where he was credited with laying the foundation for county legislation and oversight.

He was a member of the Departmental Committee on Environment, Forestry and Mining and the Public Petitions Committee, where he was recognized for his dedication to environmental conservation and community development.

Devoted public servant

Speaker Wetang’ula eulogized him as a devoted public servant who made a positive contribution to national development.

“As we come to terms with this great loss, let us remember Hon. Tubi for his remarkable service and the positive impact he had on our nation. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, constituents, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him,” he said.

Bidu had an extensive background in wildlife conservation and public administration, having worked across Isiolo, Narok, and Samburu counties.

Between 1993 and 1996, he served as Acting Warden-in-Charge at the Isiolo County Council before rising through the ranks to become Chief Game Warden at Isiolo Parks (2004–2008), later serving in similar roles at the Maasai Mara National Reserve and Samburu Park.

He began his education at Isiolo Secondary School, completing his O-Level studies in 1975.

He later earned a Diploma in Wildlife Management from the College of African Wildlife Management in Moshi, Tanzania (1999–2001), and a Bachelor of Arts in Community Development from Gretsa University (2015–2018).

Speaker Wetang’ula said details of the burial arrangements will be communicated in due course.

