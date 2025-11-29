Connect with us

Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening Health Workforce as Key to UHC Delivery

PS Oluga said the State remains committed to supporting the training, deployment and welfare of health workers across the country.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – The Government has renewed its commitment to strengthening Kenya’s health workforce, terming it a foundation of the country’s ongoing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) rollout.

Speaking in Nairobi during the launch of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Strategic Plan, Principal Secretary for Medical Services Ouma Oluga said the State remains committed to supporting the training, deployment and welfare of health workers across the country.

“Our health workers are at the heart of UHC, and we remain fully committed to giving them the support, tools and environment they need to serve Kenyans,” PS Oluga said.

He noted that President William Ruto has placed the health workforce at the centre of national health reforms, describing worker welfare and productivity as indispensable to quality service delivery.

“The President has given very clear direction that strengthening the health workforce is not optional — it is foundational to the reforms we are implementing,” he added.

Oluga cited progress made under ongoing sector reforms, including the operationalisation of the Health Human Resource Advisory Council, establishment of a national taskforce on health worker welfare, improved clinical placements, and staffing mechanisms tied to UHC implementation.

“These reforms are not by accident. They reflect deliberate policy action guided from the highest office,” he said.

He emphasised the need for continued Government–union collaboration, noting that the strategic plan sets the stage for stronger support structures and improved working conditions for healthcare personnel.

“We are ready and willing to work closely with KMPDU to ensure the strategic plan delivers real results,” he assured.

The rollout of the plan is expected to deepen cooperation between the Government and frontline healthcare professionals, reinforcing Kenya’s push to deliver accessible, equitable and quality healthcare for all.

