Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Governor Njuki elected CoG vice-chair after Kahiga’s ouster

He replaces Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, who was ousted over remarks he made following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 19 – Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has been elected as the Council of Governors vice-chairperson.

He replaces Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, who was ousted over remarks he made following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi has been elected as the incoming CoG whip, taking over from Njuki.

Governor Kahiga sparked outrage on October 22, 2025 at a burial ceremony in Nyeri, after he suggested that Odinga’s death was God’s plan to get the Mt Kenya region back to benefiting from State resources that had been diverted elsewhere.

In the short video that has gone viral on social media, Kahiga claimed that the political arrangement between President William Ruto and the late Odinga had shifted government development priorities toward the Nyanza region.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

EU to deepen security, trade, and climate cooperation with Kenya at Indo-Pacific Forum

The EU will engage Kenya and other Indo-Pacific partners on security, economic resilience, and climate change at the 4th EU-Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels...

60 minutes ago

County News

Mosiria Moved to Citizen Engagement in Sakaja’s Cabinet Re-organisation

Governor Sakaja said the reshuffle, guided by Section 45(5) of the County Governments Act, 2012, aims to boost service delivery and enhance county operations.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Facts: Kenya’s new SIM rules and the biometric data controversy

The 2025 SIM-card registration regulations list sensitive biometric identifiers like DNA and retinal scans — but do not require telcos to collect them. Here...

3 hours ago

EAC

Somalia Seeks Kenya’s Help in Resolving EALA Nomination Impasse at Regional Court

Wetang’ula revealed the request after hosting Somalia’s Speaker, Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur, who paid him a courtesy call at Parliament Buildings.

3 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

CJ Koome forms Standing Committee to Boost Small Claims Court Reforms

Since its launch in 2021, the Court has unlocked over 21 billion Shillings back into the economy, supporting traders, farmers, and small businesses nationwide.

4 hours ago

Featured

IEBC Committee to Rule on Violence Impacting Kasipul By-Election Campaigns

In a preliminary ruling delivered on Monday after hearing four complaints related to the upcoming by-election, the Committee advised ODM’s Boyd Were, MDG’s Collins...

6 hours ago

Drought Mitigation

WFP prioritises feeding 110 million of the hungriest in 2026

According to WFP’s 2026 Global Outlook, a staggering 318 million people face crisis levels of hunger or worse next year - more than double...

15 hours ago

Headlines

ODM Life Members demand Oburu’s resignation as Party Leader

The ODM Life Members claim Oburu and a select group have ignored due process, sidelined loyal members and breached Article 6.2.2(b) of the Party...

19 hours ago