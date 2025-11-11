Duale backs 90-day plan to achieve WHO Maturity Level 3 status

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – The government says it is committed to attaining World Health Organization Maturity Level 3 status for health product regulation.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale made the remarks during a strategic meeting with the Board and staff of the National Quality Control Laboratory where they reviewed institutional challenges and agreed on sustainable strategies to strengthen operational capacity and performance.

“I commended the laboratory’s progress and reaffirmed my commitment to strengthening regulatory frameworks and regional collaboration through a focused 90-day sprint towards achieving WHO Maturity Level 3 status,” he said.

During an inspection tour of the laboratory, Duale noted the need to fast-track the calibration, repair and maintenance of six stalled High-Performance Liquid Chromatography machines to enhance efficiency, boost revenue and achieve full operationalisation.

He urged the institution to align with modern healthcare demands by reducing turnaround time to the required 42 days to enhance client confidence.

This milestone will ensure a robust regulatory framework for medical products, expand access to quality-assured medicines, support local pharmaceutical manufacturing, bolster pandemic preparedness and advance Universal Health Coverage (UHC).