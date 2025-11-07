DCI partners with HTI to strengthen Kenya’s fight against human trafficking

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has entered into a partnership with the Human Trafficking Institute (HTI) to boost Kenya’s capacity to prevent, detect, and investigate cases of human trafficking.

The collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the DCI headquarters in Nairobi, sets out a framework for cooperation in capacity building, technical support, and information sharing between the two institutions.

In a statement, the DCI said the agreement is designed to “enhance the prevention, response, and investigation of trafficking in persons cases in the country” while improving coordination among key stakeholders working to combat the crime.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin welcomed the partnership, describing it as timely amid a rise in human trafficking cases across the region.

“While committing to the collaboration, the Director of Criminal Investigations, Mr. Mohamed Amin, expressed his appreciation to the Human Trafficking Institute for the consideration, adding that the partnership has come at a crucial time when the region is witnessing a surge in cases of human trafficking,” DCI said.

Amin emphasized the agency’s determination to build specialized investigative capacity within its units to dismantle organized trafficking networks and ensure perpetrators face justice.

HTI Vice President of Programs, J. Tyler Dunman, lauded the agreement, reaffirming the Institute’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s anti-trafficking efforts through technical assistance and strategic collaboration.

The partnership will strengthen cooperation between Kenyan law enforcement and international anti-trafficking agencies through joint training programs, technical exchanges, and improved data-sharing mechanisms.

Human trafficking remains a major transnational crime affecting thousands across East Africa annually, with Kenya recognized as both a source and transit country for victims exploited for forced labor and sexual exploitation.