Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The panel submitted its proposals to President Ruto, who serves as the AU Champion for Institutional Reforms, ahead of the Special Summit on AU Reforms scheduled for November 26 in Luanda, Angola/PCS

Africa

AU reform panel submits proposals to President Ruto ahead of Luanda Summit

The High-Level Panel on AU Institutional Reforms has presented a comprehensive report to President William Ruto, outlining key recommendations on Pan-Africanism, sustainable financing, and governance reforms ahead of the AU Reforms Summit in Luanda, Angola.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – The High-Level Panel of Eminent Experts on African Union (AU) Institutional Reforms has presented a comprehensive report to President William Ruto, calling for the revitalisation of Pan-Africanism, sustainable financing, and streamlined governance structures to strengthen the Union’s effectiveness and independence.

The panel submitted its proposals to President Ruto, who serves as the AU Champion for Institutional Reforms, ahead of the Special Summit on AU Reforms scheduled for November 26 in Luanda, Angola.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The high-level meeting brought together members of the Panel on AU Governance, Peace and Security, the High Representative on Financing the Union, senior officials from the African Union Commission (AUC) led by its Chairperson, representatives from the Kenya Mission in Addis Ababa, and officials from Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

State House said President Ruto received a consolidated report on Tuesday covering key areas of the AU reform agenda, including revitalisation of peace and security frameworks and sustainable and predictable financing of the Union.

The panel also submitted proposals on operationalisation of the African Court of Justice, streamlining of the AU Assembly’s format and agenda, and categorisation of Assembly and Executive Council decisions.

“The meeting underscored the importance of revitalising the African Governance Architecture (AGA) and the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) in addressing prevailing and emerging complex peace and security challenges,” the communiqué stated.

The report also recommends repositioning Africa amid global geopolitical shifts, renewal of Pan-African ideals, and adoption of sustainable funding mechanisms to secure the AU’s financial autonomy.

“Key recommendations included repositioning Africa amidst a geopolitical reset, revitalisation of Pan-Africanism, modalities for adequate and sustainable financing of the Union, streamlining of the AU Assembly’s agenda, and appropriate categorisation of its decisions in accordance with the Rules of Procedure,” the panel noted.

Recommitting to AU reform agenda

The panel urged AU Member States to recommit to the reform agenda, emphasizing that timely implementation will be crucial to transforming the AU into an efficient, transparent, and people-centered organisation.

“The meeting called for re-commitment to the AU reform agenda by Member States and all AU stakeholders to accelerate the completion of the reform process for the attainment of a Union fit to realise the aspirations of Agenda 2063,” the communiqué added.

The AU institutional reform process was first initiated in 2016 under the leadership of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who chaired a task force that proposed far-reaching changes to enhance efficiency, financial independence, and political coherence within the Union.

The reforms aimed to reduce duplication among AU organs, streamline decision-making, and increase the share of the Union’s budget financed by African nations.

In February 2024,the Assembly of Heads of State and Government appointed President Ruto as the Champion for AU Institutional Reforms, succeeding Kagame in leading the second phase of the initiative.

His mandate focuses on providing political leadership and vision to complete the Comprehensive Institutional Reform Initiative that began in 2016.

The ongoing reform process seeks to realign the structure, functions, and focus of the African Union Commission, AU organs, and specialised agencies to make them more effective and efficient in implementing the Union’s programmes.

The upcoming Luanda Summit will take stock of progress, endorse new reform proposals, and chart a roadmap to transform the AU into a more effective, self-sustaining, and globally influential continental body.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya elected to UN Tourism Executive Council, wins 3 committees

Tourism and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano announced the development on Tuesday, noting that the election took place during the 26th UN Tourism General...

25 minutes ago

County News

Cabinet Approves Bill to End Delays in County Funds Disbursement

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by President William Ruto, noted that the amendment aims to resolve persistent delays in enacting the annual Additional Allocations Act...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya adopts Infrastructure Pricing Framework to curb project inflation

The framework will adopt the First Principles Approach (FPA) — a model successfully implemented in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Singapore — to replace...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto seeks gulf investors to deliver 10,000 megawatts by 2032

President William Ruto says Kenya will partner with UAE investors and other private sector players to expand energy generation to 10,000MW by 2032 through...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto tells off ‘haters’ ridiculing his promise to transform Kenya to first world status

The President said the government has the plan on what to do and how to raise the funding required, and dismissed the leaders as...

2 days ago

Africa

Ruto says both SAF and RSF anarchists, roots for people’s government in Sudan

Ruto said the war in Sudan is rooted not in security issues but in governance failures, calling for a shift toward inclusive civilian leadership.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

In whose hands is Kenya’s democracy safe? Ruto says it’s all about the people

Ruto maintained that democracy is deeply rooted in Kenya’s national character, distancing himself from growing regional concerns about democratic backsliding in East Africa.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto assigns himself 80pc score on economy and jobs

Ruto said the country is in a stronger economic position now than when he took over from his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, nearly three years...

2 days ago