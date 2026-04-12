Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gachagua alleged that the President’s actions, combined with recent police operations in Kiambu County, amounted to targeted persecution of a section of the community/FILE

Akurinu Church

Gachagua claims Ruto has ‘crossed red line’ over Akorino ‘summons’

Rigathi Gachagua accuses President Ruto of targeting Akorino community amid Kiambu land clashes, sparking fresh political tensions in Kenya.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sharply criticized President William Ruto, accusing him of “crossing the red line” following reports that members of the Akorino Church were summoned to State House.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Gachagua alleged that the President’s actions, combined with recent police operations in Kiambu County, amounted to targeted persecution of a section of the community.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“William Ruto, you have now crossed the red line,” Gachagua said.

“Destroying our cultural shrine and sending police to beat and humiliate our elders is declaring war on our community.”

He further claimed that the summoning of Akorino members to State House was intended to “sanitize” the government amid accusations of profiling and mistreatment.

‘Betrayal’

Gachagua also took aim at those who attended the alleged invitation, accusing them of betraying the community.

“For the Akorino going to State House, please speak for your stomachs, not us. You join the long list of traitors who have turned against their own to fill their stomachs. Sh100 million has been prepared for you,” he alleged, without providing evidence.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions in Githunguri, Kiambu County, where a disputed parcel of land has sparked clashes between residents and security forces.

Two days ago, police fired tear gas to disperse groups of elders and youths protesting what they described as the unlawful conversion of community land for an affordable housing project.

The situation briefly turned volatile as confrontations broke out between demonstrators and police.

Trouble reportedly began when police officers blocked access roads to prevent members of the Kikuyu Council of Elders from reaching the contested 58-acre parcel.

The heavy security presence further heightened tensions, with residents gathering in small groups across Githunguri town.

Community elders insist the land was historically set aside as a cultural shrine and should not be repurposed without public participation.

They warned against any development on the site, terming it illegal and a violation of community rights.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga warns Kenya could slide into State failure over violence

David Maraga warns Kenya risks state failure over rising militias and political violence as Kikuyu clashes and Southern Bypass chaos escalate.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Greatest political cowards’: Gachagua tells Ruto and Ichung’wah after ‘heroic’ Kikuyu welcome

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has intensified his political feud with President William Ruto and MP Kimani Ichung’wah, trading accusations after violent clashes in...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Buyu warns UDA leaders against undermining ODM in zoning push

Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu has called for respect for ODM in the broad-based government, defending zoning and warning against dismissive rhetoric by UDA...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ichung’wah links Gachagua to Kikuyu violence, calls for immediate arrest

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah has called for action against Rigathi Gachagua, linking him to violence in Kikuyu and chaos along Nairobi’s Southern Bypass.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua defies police, addresses supporters in Kikuyu amid teargas and clashes

Rigathi Gachagua addressed supporters in Kikuyu despite teargas and clashes with police, as tensions escalated following earlier Southern Bypass chaos.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kikuyu on edge as police tighten security, remain mum on planned rally

Police remained silent on Rigathi Gachagua’s Kikuyu rally as tensions rose following Southern Bypass chaos and clashes between crowds and security officers.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen demands firm judicial action over rising political violence

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has condemned political violence in Kenya, urging courts to act firmly against organised gangs and political thuggery.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua accuses police of ‘pretending to act’ after Southern Bypass chaos

Former DP Rigathi Gachagua has accused police of delayed response during Kikuyu chaos, claiming officers arrived after residents repelled suspected gangs.

1 day ago